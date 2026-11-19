U.S. Marines established a 187-mile low-power troposcatter link in Hawaii using Comtech's portable COMET MPR communications system.

U.S. Marines established a 187-mile low-power troposcatter communications link during Exercise Tropo Thunder in Hawaii. Comtech's COMET MPR system connected Oahu with Hawaii's Big Island without satellite or fiber infrastructure.

The U.S. Marine Corps has established its longest recorded low-power troposcatter communications link, spanning 187 miles across Hawaii. Comtech Telecommunications supplied the portable radio technology behind the demonstration during Exercise Tropo Thunder. The system connected Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Oahu with the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii’s Big Island. It maintained an average throughput of approximately 10 Mbps across the extended overwater route.

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More importantly, the demonstration showed how expeditionary forces can establish long-distance communications without satellite connections or fiber infrastructure. The setup also required relatively little power and a small deployment team. Comtech’s COMET MPR system uses troposcatter technology to transmit signals beyond the conventional radio horizon. The technique relies on scattering radio waves through the troposphere, allowing distant ground stations to communicate.

That capability offers military units another option when terrain or distance prevents conventional line-of-sight communications. It also provides an alternative when satellite connectivity becomes unavailable or unreliable. US defense firm shoots multiple drones with 30mm cannon in live-fire test Those figures are particularly relevant for distributed military operations. Reliable connections allow personnel at separated locations to exchange information without depending on intermediate communications infrastructure.

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The system achieved these results using low transmit power at both ends of the link. Comtech did not disclose the individual transmission power levels. The equipment’s physical footprint is another important part of the demonstration. Each MPR radio and its accompanying 2.4-meter inflatable antenna fits inside an airline-checkable case.

Military personnel can transport the equipment without relying on specialized heavy-lift logistics. Once at the deployment site, crews can establish the field configuration in approximately 30 minutes. The complete setup operates on less than 350 watts of total prime power. That requirement reduces the electrical support needed to maintain long-distance terrestrial communications.

Such characteristics could prove useful during island-hopping operations across the Pacific. Expeditionary units often operate across separated locations where permanent communications infrastructure remains limited. Comtech says its system gives military forces an additional beyond-line-of-sight communications pathway. It can complement existing networks without requiring satellites or intermediate ground stations.

Comtech’s approach packages that capability into equipment that a small team can transport and deploy. The demonstration offered the Marine Corps an opportunity to evaluate its performance across a challenging overwater route.

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“Exercise Tropo Thunder demonstrated just how far modern troposcatter communications have advanced,” said Mark Yamamoto, Comtech’s vice president of North America Solutions.another option for maintaining communications across geographically separated positions. It also demonstrates how portable terrestrial links could support military operations across the Pacific without constant satellite access. Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire.

With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.