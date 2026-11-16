US-manufactured precision bombs hit Nasser Hospital in Gaza, killing six including Dr. Rizk Abu Shaaira. Critics demand an arms embargo citing violations of international law.

Israel i forces conducted an airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals and injuring 28 others. The attack involved two 250-pound precision-guided aerial bombs manufactured in the United States, according to Associated Press footage capturing the aftermath of the destruction.

Details of the Hospital Strike

The bombing occurred around midnight, directly impacting the surgical recovery department when patients should have been resting. At least one of the deceased was identified as Dr. Rizk Abu Shaaira, a 52-year-old surgeon featured in the documentary American Doctor, who was working alongside American physicians providing aid in Gaza.

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Dr. Ayman Abu Ubaid, a surgical specialist wounded in the assault, reported that the blast caused thick smoke to fill the rooms and sparked fires amidst the screams of the wounded. He described widespread shrapnel wounds and limb injuries among staff and patients waiting for operations.

Role of American Military Aid

The incident has intensified demands for a complete arms embargo against Israel by advocacy groups and international observers. Dylan Williams, vice president of government affairs for the Center for International Policy, highlighted the role of US-supplied weaponry in the ongoing violence.

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Since October 2023, the United States has authorized at least $16.3 billion in direct military aid to Israel. This figure is in addition to $3.8 billion in aid previously provided by the Biden administration, with both the Trump and Biden administrations consistently defending Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Political and Medical Impact

Israel maintains that the hospital was a legitimate target due to Hamas commanders operating within its walls, though no evidence was provided to substantiate these claims. The strike severely damaged several floors, forcing the suspension of radiology, laboratory, and surgical operations at the facility.

Healthcare advocates, including Lahbib, have urged a prompt and independent investigation to ensure accountability for the deaths of medical professionals. The attack contributes to a crisis where more than 1,700 healthcare workers in Gaza have been killed since October 2023.

Broader Context and Consequences

Nasser Hospital has suffered multiple strikes, including a previous incident in August 2025 that killed at least 20 people. This latest assault leaves only two hospitals fully operational in Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian disaster in the region.

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The targeting of medical facilities has drawn sharp criticism from international observers who argue that such actions violate international law. The destruction of critical medical infrastructure continues to hinder the delivery of essential care to civilians caught in the conflict.