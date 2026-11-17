The United States officially loses its measles elimination status as the Pan American Health Organization declares the virus endemic. Over 7,000 cases and nearly a dozen deaths mark a major public health setback.

The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status following a prolonged and severe resurgence of the highly contagious disease across the country. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced the decision on November 17, declaring that measles is now endemic within the nation. This designation comes after a two-year period marked by nearly 100 distinct outbreaks, thousands of infections, and almost a dozen fatalities. The loss of this status signifies that the virus is no longer under control and has established a permanent presence in the national population.

Official PAHO Declaration and Regional Context

PAHO confirmed the new status based on analyses of cases dating from the initial outbreak in West Texas in 2025 through part of 2026. These records revealed uninterrupted viral spread for more than a year, which serves as the critical benchmark for endemic classification. The United States is not isolated in this development, as Mexico and Bolivia also lost their elimination status according to the same November 17 announcement. Canada had previously lost its status in 2025, indicating a broader regional decline in disease control. PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa stated during a news conference that measles is resurging globally due to persistent gaps in vaccination coverage.

Also read U.S. loses measles-elimination status, erasing decades of progress

Record Case Numbers and Demographic Impact

Health officials have recorded more than 7,000 cases since the beginning of the West Texas outbreak, a surge not seen in the United States since 1991. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there were 2,300 cases in 2025 and 5,412 cases as of November 12, 2026. Over 90 percent of these infections occurred in individuals who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. While state health departments report 13 deaths, the CDC officially recognizes only nine of these fatalities as measles-related. The disease poses severe risks, with roughly one in five patients requiring hospitalization for complications like pneumonia or brain swelling.

Expert Warnings and Historical Significance

Epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo of Brown University School of Public Health described the development as an enormous black eye on the reputation of the United States. She noted that the Americas led the global campaign to control the virus and became the first region to eliminate measles transmission in 2016. Losing this status indicates a reversal of decades of progress and highlights a lack of preparedness for disease threats. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine originally helped eliminate the disease from the United States in 2000. Previous cases after that date were mostly linked to unvaccinated travelers returning from regions where the virus still circulates widely.

Advertisement

Vaccination Gaps and Surveillance Challenges

Vaccination rates have declined, undermining community protection. The CDC reports that 92 percent of kindergarteners received the MMR shot in 2025, down from 95 percent in 2019. An Annenberg Public Policy Center survey found that only 83 percent of U.S. adults were vaccinated in 2025, a decrease from 86 percent in 2024. Experts state that at least 95 percent of a community must be vaccinated to prevent outbreaks. Infectious disease physician Nathan Lo at Stanford University noted that outbreaks are now spilling over into neighboring communities more frequently. Some infected individuals are not getting tested, making them invisible to officials trying to trace transmission chains.

Path to Regaining Elimination Status

Regaining measles-free status requires countries to stop ongoing outbreaks and prove no one caught the virus within their borders for a full year. The federal public health response has largely taken a back seat to state and local efforts to curb outbreaks. However, experts emphasize that vaccinating people across the country, particularly in areas with low coverage, will stifle the virus spread. Jonathan Temte of the University of Wisconsin stressed that a functional surveillance system is crucial. Without comprehensive reporting, officials risk missing pockets of infection where people are hiding cases or failing to report symptoms.