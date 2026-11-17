The U.S. has lost its measles elimination status amid falling vaccination rates and over 5,400 cases nationwide, sparking political backlash.

The United States has lost its measles elimination status, and many officials are calling out RFK Jr.'s leadership as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Pan American Health Organization has stripped the U.S. of its measles elimination status after continuous domestic spread pushed national cases past 5,400, including 10 deaths. National kindergarten MMR vaccination rates have dropped to about 92.4% – below the 95% threshold needed for herd immunity – driving local outbreaks like the 58 cases reported in Washington state.

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Washington Democratic lawmakers blamed the resurgence on mixed federal messaging and vaccine skepticism from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration. The decision comes as national measles cases have surpassed 5,400 so far this year – more than double last year's total and the highest level seen in over three decades. According to public health data, 10 people have died nationwide this year, and roughly 1 in 9 infected individuals has required hospitalization.

Previously, measles cases in the U.S. were largely tied to international travel. Health officials now warn that community transmission is occurring domestically. In Washington, the Department of Health has documented 58 measles cases statewide so far this year, resulting in four hospitalizations. No one has died.

State health data shows children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 account for 48% of Washington's cases. The vast majority of infections – 90% – have been diagnosed in unvaccinated individuals, while 2% occurred in undervaccinated residents and 9% involved people with unknown vaccination status.

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Because measles is highly contagious, public health guidelines call for a minimum 95% vaccination rate with the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to maintain herd immunity and stop chains of transmission. Nationally, kindergarten MMR coverage has fallen to about 92.4%. Locally, kindergarten MMR vaccination rates in King County have similarly slipped to 92%. The drop in immunization rates coincides with shifting public sentiment.

Recent Harvard polling indicates that roughly 1 in 4 Americans do not believe measles vaccines are safe for children and either struggle with or oppose childhood vaccine requirements. The loss of elimination status drew sharp criticism from Washington’s congressional delegation, who placed blame on the Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In a statement, Democratic Sen.

Patty Murray accused President Donald Trump of giving Kennedy "free rein to spread conspiracy theories" and criticized the federal response to the outbreaks.

"Trump and RFK Jr. turned back the clock and brought a deadly, preventable disease roaring back," Murray said. "This is outrageous. " Murray added that "instead of doing everything in his power to stop this, RFK Jr. has accused state health officials of exaggerating the outbreak.

" In response, Murray announced the creation of a new working group, Public Health for America, bringing together medical experts including Dr. Vin Gupta and Dr. Helen Chu, a board-certified physician with UW Medicine and an assistant professor of medicine and allergy and infectious diseases at the University of Washington. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging President Donald Trump to "immediately" fire Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of undermining the nation’s public health system.

"That's what happens when you put public health on life support," Murray said. "Trump and RFK Jr. have torn apart public health and completely disregarded basic science, and we are paying the price in real time. That's why I'm bringing together some of the best minds in the country ... for a new working group, Public Health for America.

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" Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier, a pediatrician representing Washington's 8th Congressional District, also expressed alarm over the resurgence of the preventable disease.

"We've all seen cases growing over the last couple of years. Much of this I attribute to RFK Jr.'s continued spewing of misinformation and doubt over vaccines—his mishandling of outbreaks, his refusal to tell parents to go immunize their children against this terrible disease," Schrier said.

In a video message on Facebook, Schrier added, "Here we are taking decades of steps back—putting this country—we have robotic surgery, we can cure cancer, all of a sudden we can't keep our kids safe from measles in the United States of America? This is alarming.

"Congressional leaders, public health observers and outlets such as FactCheck.org have pointed to mixed federal messaging regarding childhood immunizations. While the HHS website states that "getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent measles," an August presidential executive order outlining "Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations" stated that while the measles vaccine remains recommended for all children, the MMR shot "should be administered in three separate single-disease shots" rather than a single combination vaccine.

Kennedy, who stated during his confirmation hearing that he supports the measles vaccine, is also currently under investigation by two senators examining potential links between his 2019 trip to Samoa and a deadly measles outbreak there. FOX 13 has reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment on the revocation of the U.S. elimination status. Despite the setback, public health experts note that regaining measles elimination status is achievable through sustained vaccination and outreach efforts.

Brazil lost its measles elimination status in 2019 following prolonged outbreaks, but successfully regained it in 2024 after a long-term public health campaign. Information in this story comes from the Pan American Health Organization, the Washington Department of Health, statements from Washington's congressional delegation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Taylor Winkel. FDA approves daily pill shown to cut repeat stroke risk by 26%