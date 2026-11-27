A consortium of investors that includes a U.S. government lender has agreed to acquire the international energy assets of Russian oil company Lukoil.

Deadlocked final result in New Zealand's election leaves a centrist newcomer as the deciderThe Macy's Thanksgiving parade is postponed. What happens to its expansive roster of performers?

The Afternoon WireAP Entertainment WireUsing a drone and a poop-sniffing dog, scientists perform health checks on endangered orcasFACT FOCUS: Maps online falsely claim to show the path of fallout from Iowa lead azide detonationClaims the Titanic was secretly switched with a sister ship are unfoundedAdults fight loneliness by playing board games with strangersAre your old home movies gathering dust? In France, they’re being turned into treasure'Why? Why? Why?

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' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despairWhat are king tides? These exceptionally high tides are increasingly flooding coastal communitiesTrump viajará a Arizona la próxima semana por expansión de fábricas de chips de TSMCElevate Thanksgiving leftovers with a Turkey Reuben SandwichPope Francis' private diary describes a profound spiritual crisis and encounters with the devilGoogle amenaza con cortar acceso a su buscador en escuelas y Los Ángeles bloquea funciones de IADeadlocked final result in New Zealand's election leaves a centrist newcomer as the deciderThe Macy's Thanksgiving parade is postponed.