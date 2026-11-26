A consortium of investors that includes a U.S. government lender has agreed to acquire the international energy assets of Russian oil company Lukoil.

A consortium of investors that includes a U.S. government lender said Friday that it has agreed to acquire the international energy assets of Russian oil company Lukoil .

The consortium, led by U.S.-based asset management company Eldridge, includes the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., a government lender, as well as Catena Investment Holding, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, and New York-based investment bank Xtellus Capital Partners. The Russian company said at the beginning of the year that it planned to sell its international assets to an American private equity firm.

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At the time, Lukoil was looking to divest from its global portfolio in the face of looming U.S. sanctions . Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium would acquire Lukoil International, which owns non-Russian energy assets, including oil and gas fields, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure, across 11 countries. Its operations currently produce about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the consortium said in a release.