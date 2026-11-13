US Lawmakers Summon Nvidia Founder Jensen Huang Amid Espionage Allegations and Market Turmoil

Jensen Huang faces congressional summons following scandal involving alleged extramarital affairs and suspected Chinese espionage ties, leading to his resignation and a significant drop in Nvidia's market value.

In a dramatic escalation of a scandal that has rocked the global technology sector, US lawmakers have formally summoned Jensen Huang, the founder and former chief executive of Nvidia, to appear before congressional committees in December.

This summons follows Huang's sudden resignation, which was precipitated by allegations of extramarital affairs, one of which involved a woman suspected of being an asset for China's Ministry of State Security. The political and financial repercussions have been severe, with the scandal wiping approximately 550 billion dollars off Nvidia's market capitalization and raising profound questions about national security within the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Board Pressure Over Affair With VP Kimberly Powell

Senate Demands Huang Lutnick Testimony

Republican Senator Tim Scott, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, announced on Thursday that he is requesting both Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify on December 3. In a statement on the social media platform X, Scott emphasized that recent reports have raised serious concerns regarding the protection of sensitive US technology and the integrity of national security.

He asserted that the American people deserve clear answers regarding how such a significant breach occurred and what measures will be taken to prevent future incidents. The scrutiny is not limited to the Senate, as three House of Representatives committees have also called for a closed-door interview with the sixty-three-year-old businessman on December 1, with the explicit threat of subpoena if he fails to comply.

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Huang, who has been married to his wife Lori for more than four decades, admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. While the two share a surname, they are not related. US intelligence agencies circulated a memo earlier in the spring alleging that Alice Huang was an asset of the Chinese Ministry of State Security, a claim that Beijing has categorically rejected.

Second Affair Emerges Amid Spy Allegations

Complicating matters further, The New York Times reported a second affair involving Huang and Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care, citing video evidence of the two being affectionate together. These revelations have prompted key lawmakers, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, to demand answers regarding what the Trump administration knew about Huang's ties to the suspected spy prior to President Trump's upcoming summit in China.

There are growing concerns that the Commerce Department, under Secretary Lutnick, may have failed to act on suspicions that Megaspeed was assisting in the rerouting of restricted Nvidia technology to China, potentially undermining export controls designed to curb Chinese military AI development. Despite the gravity of the allegations, US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the Department of Justice had not yet drawn any conclusions about whether Alice Huang was engaged in actual espionage.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board has initiated an independent probe into reports that Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, though the company maintains confidence in its leadership during this transition. The board has named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while they search for a permanent successor.

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Nvidia Appoints Interim CEO Kress

Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 after nearly twenty-five years at companies including Cisco and Microsoft, is now at the helm of a company whose processors became crucial ingredients in the global rush to develop artificial intelligence following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022. Huang, who was a close informal adviser to President Donald Trump on AI matters and had lobbied against strict curbs on advanced chip sales to China, retains a stake of about 3.6 percent in the firm he co-founded.

President Trump, who initially stood by Huang throughout the scandal, suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should consider taking over, praising Cook's leadership of Apple. However, Trump also indicated that Huang's future would depend on the outcome of the espionage investigation, noting that the former CEO is currently going through a difficult time, particularly concerning his family.

Singapore has barred Alice Huang from re-entering the country, citing inaccurate information provided to investigators, although she was not investigated for espionage itself. The situation underscores the intense geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China for supremacy in the artificial intelligence sector, which is widely viewed as the next industrial revolution.