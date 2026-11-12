US Lawmakers Investigate Jensen Huang Affair and China Export Ties

Congressional leaders demand White House answers on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy and potential laxity in chip export policies to Beijing.

Top lawmakers from both major political parties in the United States have launched urgent inquiries into the White House regarding Jensen Huang, the former chief executive officer of artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia. These investigations focus on the company's decision to sell advanced semiconductors to China and the personal relationship Huang maintained with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected of intelligence ties to Beijing.

Lawmakers Demand Clarity on White House Knowledge

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer publicly stated that Congress must secure detailed answers from both the former Nvidia executive and the administration regarding potential risks to national security. Schumer emphasized that while Huang has resigned, the scrutiny must extend to government officials who were aware of the relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. He specifically questioned whether any directives were issued to prevent an investigation due to personal connections between President Donald Trump and Jensen Huang.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

President Trump responded to the escalating political pressure by acknowledging that he had been informed of the suspicions regarding Alice Huang last year. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly confirmed these intelligence concerns to the President in May. Trump stated that he expected Jensen Huang to be fine, noting that the former CEO had assured him he was unaware of the woman's alleged espionage activities.

Justice Department and FBI Probe Spy Allegations

US Attorney General Todd Blanche clarified that the Justice Department has not yet finalized a determination on whether Alice Huang was actively working as a spy for the Chinese government. However, Blanche confirmed during a press conference that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating reports suggesting she was employed by the Chinese government. The probe aims to establish the exact nature of her involvement and whether she facilitated illicit technology transfers.

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Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, was linked to Jensen Huang in a high-profile scandal that erupted this week. The two individuals are not related by blood, but their romantic involvement became the center of a political storm. Jensen Huang acknowledged the affair publicly, leading to his immediate departure from the Nvidia board effective Thursday.

Committee Inquiries Target Export Policy and Trump Ties

Three Republican House committee chairmen have scheduled a closed-door meeting with Jensen Huang for November 18 to question his role in policy discussions. Democrats, who are set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January following the midterm elections, have also signaled their intent to conduct a thorough review of the affair. They argue that the current administration may have ignored clear national security threats in favor of business interests.

Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means committees sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick accusing the administration of executing a scheme to approve and tax Nvidia chip exports to Chinese firms linked to the Beijing government. They assert that Lutnick and Trump ignored obvious threats despite being informed of the connection between Jensen Huang and a suspected intelligence agent. Republican leader John Thune noted that a congressional investigation would be prudent given the stakes.

Financial Donations and Future Legislative Action

Nvidia recently pledged twenty-five million dollars toward the White House ballroom project, a donation made a few months after chip sales to China resumed. The company maintains that this financial contribution was unrelated to its broader business interests and export licenses. Democratic Senator Chris Coons raised serious concerns about the administration's ties to technology executives, stating on the social media platform X that Congress will investigate to secure answers.

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The controversy has reinvigorated advocates for a harder line against Beijing just days before President Trump travels to China. Critics argue that Jensen Huang had previously pushed for looser rules on the sale of US chips to China, which are crucial in the global artificial intelligence race. The combination of personal scandal and policy concerns has created a complex political challenge for the incoming and outgoing congressional leadership as they prepare for the new session.