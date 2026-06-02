US Law Enforcement Agencies Arrest 276 Offenders in Joint Operation to Combat Child Exploitation

A joint operation conducted by 91 law enforcement agencies in the US has led to the arrest of 276 offenders who allegedly exploited children online. The operation aimed to identify unknown victims and coNnect affected families and children with various social resources.

A joint operation conducted by 91 law enforcement agencies in the US has led to the arrest of 276 offenders who allegedly exploited children online.

The operation, which took place in March and April this year, aimed to identify unknown victims and connect affected families and children with various social resources. The FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge, R. Joseph Rothrock, praised the resolve of participating agencies, saying that the operation would not have been successful without their cooperation. The operation involVed almost 200 personnel from agencies such as the FBI Dallas division, Dallas Police Department, Plano Police Department,and Garland Police Department.

According to Detective Jeff Loaded of the Plano Police Department, the operation was geared towards the identification and rescue of children, with a focus on locating those in harm's way and protecting them as best possible. Loaded emphasized that the exploitation of children is a global problem, not just a localized concern in Texas. He urged parents to establish good communication with their children and encouraged anyone with information about child exploitation to contact local law enforcement or the FBI.

The operation is part of an ongoing effort to combat child exploitation, with law enforcement agencies continuing to prioritize the safety of vulnerable members of their communities. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also available to receive reports involving the online sexual exploitation of children





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