The US Air Force conducted a routine unarmed Minuteman III ICBM test launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base as President Trump arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the APEC Leaders Summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

The US military carried out a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile late Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, outside of Los Angeles, as President Donald Trump traveled to Asia for a historic summit.

Air Force Global Strike Command described the launch as a routine test that was scheduled years ago and is not in response to world events. The command said the test was planned well in advance. Following the test launch, Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted Trump as he arrived in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday. Trump is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Summit.

Also read U.S. Tests Minuteman III ICBM Ahead of Trump-Met with Russian and Chinese Leaders

Trilateral Summit Features US China Russia Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin also traveled to Shenzhen, and the three leaders were expected to hold trilateral talks. Trump and Putin shook hands as Xi stood center during a welcome event. The Air Force said the ability to conduct these rigorous, realistic tests relies on the dedication of its Airmen and is foundational to ensuring the safety and surety of the Minuteman system. US Air Force Gen.

S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said in a statement that test opportunities including this most recent launch assess the entirety of the ICBM enterprise. The tests provide various government agencies data to inform ICBM sustainment, engineering, and lifecycle analysis efforts, Air Force Global Strike Command added. The command has completed over 300 Minuteman III test launches to date.

The current force consists of 400 Minuteman III missiles dispersed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana; and Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, the Air Force said. Missile combat crews consisting of two officers are on alert around the clock in underground Launch Control Centers. A robust and redundant communications network ensures the president and US Strategic Command have reliable, direct contact with each crew.

The Air Force noted the Minuteman III system was first deployed in 1970 and has evolved to meet new security challenges through more than 60 years of continuous service. The last unarmed Minuteman III test launch happened on May 20 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Lt. Col.

Karrie Wray, commander of the 576th Flight Test Squadron, spoke about that earlier launch. Wray said the launch allows the Air Force to authenticate the complete performance profile of the Minuteman III. She said it confirms the precision of the system, ensuring the reentry vehicle can be delivered to its target with pinpoint accuracy. The latest test took place as world leaders gathered for a group photo at the APEC Summit welcome banquet in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

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The summit brings together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region. Trump arrived in Shenzhen for the historic talks with Xi and Putin. The trilateral meeting is a rare gathering of the three major powers amid shifting global dynamics. One expert noted Russia's interest will be military while China's interest will be energy.

Air Force Missile Test Scheduled Years Ago

The comment came from an Israeli special ops veteran analyzing the trilateral summit. The missile test was not connected to the summit, according to the Air Force. The command stressed the launch had been on the schedule for years. The Minuteman III remains a key part of the US nuclear deterrent.

The system is maintained by Air Force Global Strike Command across three bases in the western and central United States. Each underground Launch Control Center is staffed by two officers on constant alert. Communications systems are designed to be redundant so the president and US Strategic Command can always reach the crews. Air Force Global Strike Command said its more than 300 test launches have provided valuable data over decades.

The data helps inform decisions about the future of the ICBM enterprise. The test launch comes as the Trump administration focuses on several domestic and international priorities. Trump met with world leaders ahead of the APEC summit in China. The previous Minuteman III test on May 20 was also unarmed and launched from Vandenberg.

It was an operational test designed to evaluate the system's performance. Wray's comments after the May launch highlighted the importance of such tests for verifying accuracy and reliability. She said the tests ensure the reentry vehicle can hit its target precisely. The Air Force said the Minuteman III has been continuously updated over more than 60 years of service.

The system first entered service in 1970. The current fleet of 400 missiles is spread across Wyoming, Montana, and North Dakota. Each missile is maintained and operated by trained crews. The command emphasized that the test is not a response to any specific world event.

It is part of a long-standing schedule of evaluations. Trump's arrival in Shenzhen was marked by a greeting from Xi. The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues at the APEC summit. Putin's presence adds a trilateral dimension to the talks.

The three leaders appeared together at the welcome banquet on Wednesday. The US military conducts these tests to ensure the Minuteman III remains safe, secure, and effective. The data collected supports long-term planning for the ICBM force. Air Force Global Strike Command said the tests rely on the dedication of its Airmen.

The command called the tests foundational to the safety and surety of the Minuteman system. The launch was conducted late Tuesday California time. It was visible in the skies near Vandenberg Space Force Base. The test came as Trump was traveling to Asia for the APEC summit.

Minuteman III Only Land Based Nuclear Leg

The timing was coincidental, according to the Air Force. The Minuteman III is a three-stage solid-fueled missile. It can carry multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, though test launches are unarmed. The Air Force has emphasized the need for modernizing the ICBM force.

The Minuteman III remains the only land-based leg of the US nuclear triad. Test launches like this one provide data for engineering and lifecycle analysis. The information helps the Air Force plan for future sustainment. Over 300 test launches have been completed to date.

Each one helps validate the system's performance profile. The commander of the 576th Flight Test Squadron, Lt. Col. Karrie Wray, previously said the tests confirm pinpoint accuracy.

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Her comments were made after the May 20 launch. The Air Force also noted that a redundant communications network links the president and US Strategic Command with missile crews. This ensures reliable contact around the clock. Two officers staff each underground Launch Control Center.

They are on alert at all times. The Minuteman III system has more than 60 years of continuous service. It has evolved to meet new security challenges over that period. The test launch occurred as world leaders gathered in Shenzhen for the APEC summit.

Trump, Xi, and Putin were all present. The Air Force said the test was scheduled years ago. It is not a response to world events. The command added that the test assesses the entirety of the ICBM enterprise.

It provides data to various government agencies. The current force of 400 missiles is dispersed across three bases. The locations are F.E. Warren in Wyoming, Malmstrom in Montana, and Minot in North Dakota.

The test launch was carried out late Tuesday. It was an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM. The Air Force has completed over 300 Minuteman III test launches. The most recent before this one was on May 20.

Lt. Col. Karrie Wray said the May launch allowed the Air Force to authenticate the complete performance profile of the Minuteman III. She said it confirms the precision of the system.

The reentry vehicle can be delivered to its target with pinpoint accuracy, according to Wray. Her statement was made at the time of the May launch. The Minuteman III was first deployed in 1970. It has been continuously updated since then.

Missile Testing Ensures Nuclear System Safety

The Air Force said the test is foundational to ensuring the safety and surety of the Minuteman system. The ability to conduct rigorous, realistic tests relies on the dedication of Airmen. Gen. S.L.

Davis is the commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. He said the tests are essential. The command said the data from the tests informs ICBM sustainment, engineering, and lifecycle analysis efforts. The information is used by various government agencies.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday. He was greeted by Xi Jinping. The APEC Leaders Summit is taking place in Shenzhen, China. World leaders gathered for a group photo at the welcome banquet on Wednesday.

Trump and Putin shook hands as Xi stood center during the event. The trilateral summit is a rare gathering. An expert said Russia's interest will be military and China's interest will be energy. The comment came from an Israeli special ops veteran.

The missile test and the summit are separate events. The Air Force said the test was scheduled years in advance. The Minuteman III remains a critical component of US national security. The test launch was part of routine evaluations.

The Air Force will continue to conduct these tests to ensure the system remains reliable. The data collected will help inform future decisions about the ICBM force.