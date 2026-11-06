US launches Super Intelligence Task Force to tackle foreign threats

The DOJ's Super Intelligence Task Force will tackle technology-related fraud, national security threats and unlawful uses of advanced systems.

The DOJ has established a Super Intelligence Task Force to combat the criminal misuse of advanced intelligence technology. The task force will coordinate federal investigations, prosecution priorities and civil enforcement involving super intelligence.

The U.S. Department of Justice has created a new task force to address criminal threats involving super intelligence , putting federal prosecutors and investigators at the center of America’s emerging technology strategy. The initiative will target foreign adversaries and domestic actors who exploit advanced systems for unlawful purposes. The DOJ Super Intelligence Task Force will also coordinate with the White House’s Super Intelligence Force .

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Its mandate extends beyond enforcement to supporting American technological leadership and protecting domestic innovation. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward and Associate Deputy Attorney General Stephen Weiss will serve as co-chairs. The department will bring together several law enforcement and legal divisions to oversee the initiative. The task force will coordinate criminal investigations and civil enforcement involving SI across the Justice Department.

Its members will also resolve overlaps between investigations handled by different DOJ divisions and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. Federal prosecutors may need to notify the task force before opening certain investigations. They must also provide notice before pursuing charges or finalizing resolutions in relevant cases, when requested. Trump has made clear that “America stands at the forefront of a new technological revolution in intelligence,” and the Department will be a leader in safeguarding against malicious SI actors.

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OpenAI’s cyber agents find 948 Linux flaws, uncover 10 ways to break system defenses The DOJ-SITF will establish enforcement priorities focused on public safety and preventing technological misuse. It will also develop prosecution guidance for unlawful SI-related activities. Its responsibilities include evaluating corporate compliance measures. The department wants companies to maintain strong internal controls that prevent advanced systems from being exploited.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department would work with SI Force Chair Jay Clayton. Their partnership aims to protect critical technologies from domestic and foreign threats. Blanche also warned that authorities would pursue individuals who misuse SI against American taxpayers. That includes threats targeting critical infrastructure and national security.

Its personnel, ongoing work, reporting responsibilities, and existing materials will transfer to the new organization. The consolidation places the department’s existing technology enforcement efforts under one structure. The DOJ-SITF will also serve as the department’s primary contact for the SIF. It can coordinate with other federal departments and agencies when necessary.

The memorandum establishing the task force also gives it a role in shaping future policy. Through the Offices of Legal Policy and Legislative Affairs, members will advise on legislative and regulatory proposals. Woodward described the initiative as part of the DOJ’s broader public safety mission. He said the task force would support technological progress while preventing its misuse.

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Associate Deputy Attorney General Stephen Weiss pointed to another responsibility. He said the department must use existing law enforcement powers to deter improper conduct and improve reporting on technological risks. The task force brings criminal enforcement, national security oversight and technology policy under one umbrella. Its effectiveness will depend on how federal agencies identify emerging threats and respond to companies or individuals that cross legal boundaries.

Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire. With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.