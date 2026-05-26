US Launches 'Self-Defense Strikes' Inside Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States launched narrowly targeted self-defense strikes inside Iran on Monday night, escalating tensions in the region. The strikes targeted missile launch sites in southern Iran and Iranian vessels attempting to lay naval mines in strategic waterways used by military and commercial ships. Diplomats continue to push for a fragile ceasefire and broader peace talks.

The United States launched what officials described as narrowly targeted self-defense strikes inside Iran on Monday night, escalating tensions in the region even as diplomats continued to push for a fragile ceasefire and broader peace talks.

According to US Central Command, American forces targeted missile launch sites in southern Iran as well as Iranian vessels attempting to lay naval mines in strategic waterways used by military and commercial ships. US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.

Top Iranian negotiators were in Doha Monday for talks to end the war with the United States, even as both sides downplayed prospects of an imminent deal. The US and Iran have held a fragile ceasefire since April 7. The stalemate has seen few small attacks since last month, though none have violated the ceasefire’s terms.

The hope of an accord in recent days was dealt a fresh blow when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to crush Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. President Donald Trump made demands for a broad accord across the Middle East, involving normalization of ties with Israel, as part of any agreement with Iran. The US launched what officials described as narrowly targeted self-defense strikes inside Iran on Monday night.

President Donald Trump made demands for a broad accord across the Middle East, involving normalization of ties with Israel, as part of any agreement with Iran. Trump said Iran's enriched uranium - which he dramatically referred to as Nuclear Dust - would either be handed over to the US for destruction or eliminated.

Amid fresh threats and hurdles from the US-Israeli side, Trump enumerated pathways for Iran's enriched uranium, a key sticking point in efforts to end the war, in a post to his Truth Social platform. The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event.

It was not clear if he meant this is part of an emerging accord with Iran. The Atomic Energy Commission that Trump cited was abolished in 1974 and its functions were divided between two successor bodies. Earlier on Monday, Trump said it should be mandatory for Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and Jordan to sign up to the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements brokered in 2020 with nations historically hostile to Israel.

Trump said he had spoken to the leaders of those countries Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran. Bahrain and the UAE have already signed the accords, along with Morocco and Sudan. US and Iranian forces have observed a ceasefire since April 8 while diplomats push for a negotiated settlement, although Iran has maintained controls on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the US Navy has sought to blockade Iran's ports.

Trump said earlier on Monday that a deal with Iran would either be great and meaningful or there would be no deal. But while the accords were welcomed by some, they remain deeply unpopular in many parts of the Middle East - in part because they fail to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman's northern Musandam Peninsula.

President Donald Trump said that Iran and the US had largely negotiated a deal that included opening the Strait but the draft was subject to finalization Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with Pakistan's army chief Syed Asim Munir in Tehran Iran warned it was not yet ready to sign a deal with the US to end the conflict, and would charge navigational fees on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz Gulf heavyweights like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have said they will never normalize ties with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is created.

Saudi Arabia's position on the Palestinian issue remains unchanged, a Saudi source told Riyadh-based broadcaster Al Arabiya on Monday, adding that there needs to be an irreversible pathway to a Palestinian state. Anna Jacobs of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington said Trump's latest demand added to the disaster that has been the war on all fronts for Gulf nations





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US-Iran Tensions Self-Defense Strikes Middle East Peace Talks Abraham Accords Iran Nuclear Deal

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