US launches narrowly targeted strikes inside Iran, escalating tensions

The United States launched what officials described as narrowly targeted 'self-defense strikes' inside Iran on Monday night, escalating tensions in the region even as diplomats continued to push for a fragile ceasefire and broader peace talks .

US Central Command said American forces targeted missile launch sites in southern Iran as well as Iranian vessels attempting to lay naval mines in strategic waterways used by military and commercial ships. US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines.

Top Iranian negotiators were in Doha Monday for talks to end the war with the United States, even as both sides downplayed prospects of an imminent deal. The US and Iran have held a fragile ceasefire since April 7, with few small attacks since last month, though none have violated the ceasefire’s terms. Top officials in the US have made a series of demands, including normalization of ties with Israel, as part of any agreement with Iran.

US President Donald Trump made demands for a broad accord across the Middle East, involving normalization of ties with Israel, as part of any agreement with Iran. Trump said Iran’s enriched uranium - which he dramatically referred to as Nuclear Dust - would either be handed over to the US for destruction or eliminated. Trump enumerated pathways for Iran’s enriched uranium, a key sticking point in efforts to end the war, in a post to his Truth Social platform.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said it should be mandatory for Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and Jordan to sign up to the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements brokered in 2020 with nations historically hostile to Israel. The US and Iranian forces have observed a ceasefire since April 8 while diplomats push for a negotiated settlement, although Iran has maintained controls on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the US Navy has sought to blockade Iran’s ports.

US and Iranian diplomats have been engaged in talks in Doha, with talks intended to end the war with the United States, but prospects of an agreement are slim due to a number of factors, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent statement that he would crush Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The US launch of strikes in Iran has added to the tensions in the region, particularly as diplomats continue to push for a more comprehensive agreement between the US and Iran.

The United States and Iran have been engaged in a fragile conflict since April 7, and the stakes remain high if the US and Iran can find a way to avoid further bloodshed in the region





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