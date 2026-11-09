US' largest underwater stealth logistics fleet to be built with new funding

Corridian has emerged from stealth with a $38 million seed funding round to accelerate the development of its ultra-large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs).

Corridian designs its platforms to carry ISO-standard, containerized payloads across vast distances, traveling thousands of nautical miles without a crew, stealthily and with high survivability.

Corridian draws on a supply chain that is independent of the Submarine Industrial Base, adding capacity without competing for the shipyards and suppliers that build crewed submarines. Its initial capabilities focus on payload and effects delivery; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and contested logistics. A defense technology startup is set to transform undersea logistics with ultra-large autonomous underwater vehicles designed to transport critical payloads across contested maritime environments.

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Corridian, a New England-based defence technology startup, has emerged from stealth with a $38 million seed funding round to accelerate the development of its ultra-large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles . The funding round was led by Point72 Ventures, with participation from Balerion Space Ventures, Harpoon Ventures, DCVC, Marlinspike, and several additional defence and deep-tech investors.and long-range missiles have made ships and aircraft easier to find and costlier to defend, leaving the military with few survivable ways to move payloads and materiel across contested waters.

At the same time, the Navy’s undersea payload capacity is limited to existing AUV and submarine platforms, which were not designed to carry large, numerous, or dense payloads. As a result, the United States and allied nations must close a widening gap in their ability to deliver mission-critical capabilities across contested regions, such as those in the Western Pacific.

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“America’s dependence on the surface and air domains to move mass at scale is an acute vulnerability,” said Mike Guay, co-founder and CEO of Corridian. “The United States and its allies are buying drones, sensors, effects, and supplies that need a way to reach the fight, even when operating in heavily contested and denied environments. That’s stealth logistics: carrying that cargo underwater, out of sight, autonomously, thousands of nautical miles at a time.

Corridian adds the undersea capacity commanders need, working alongside the submarines that operate at the tip of the spear today. ” Corridian designs its platforms to carry ISO-standard, containerized payloads across vast distances, traveling thousands of nautical miles without a crew, stealthily and with high survivability. Corridian draws on a supply chain that is independent of the Submarine Industrial Base, adding capacity without competing for the shipyards and suppliers that build crewed.

Its initial capabilities focus on payload and effects delivery; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and contested logistics. The company plans to unveil its flagship vehicle in 2027,“We are excited by the commitment the U.S. Navy has shown to the undersea domain, and we see an opportunity in that space for larger AUVs that can deliver greater payload capacity and range at a lower cost,” said Chris Morales, Partner at Point72 Ventures and former naval officer.

“We believe the Corridian founders have the knowledge and experience needed to pursue this opportunity, from a deep understanding of undersea technologies to a history of delivering high-impact Navy programs of record. We’re thrilled to back them as they take on this highly ambitious and timely work. ” Developing ultra-large autonomous underwater vehicles involves significant engineering challenges, including navigation, endurance, communications, payload integration, manufacturing, and operational reliability.

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The company’s planned 2027 unveiling of its flagship vehicle will be an important milestone in demonstrating its technological progress and long-term ambitions.

“The character of war is changing, and the force that adapts first will have the advantage,” said retired Adm. Lisa Franchetti, 33rd Chief of Naval Operations and senior military advisor to Corridian.

“AUVs are a critical part of the solution, but only if they can operate at scale, with the ranges and payloads the theater actually demands. Corridian is addressing a real operational gap in a way that is both technically credible and scalable. The team understands both the mission and how to execute it. ”US bases to get increased long-range aerial threat detection, tracking capabilitiesPrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist.

While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.