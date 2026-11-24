Rice University researchers made synthetic graphite in 0.2 seconds and tested it at a rate equivalent to a four-minute battery charge.

The graphite handled a 4-minute charge rate and retained 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles. Researchers at Rice University in Houston have made synthetic graphite in just 0.2 seconds using a single electrical pulse.

In laboratory tests, the material handled a charging rate equivalent to a four-minute charge, pointing to a way to speed up lithium-ion batteries. The study used petroleum coke, a low-cost residue from oil refining, as the starting material. By adding a nickel compound before applying the pulse, the team produced an anode material that could improve charging while reducing the energy needed to make synthetic graphite. The researchers mixed a small amount of a nickel compound into the petroleum coke.

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A single electrical pulse briefly heated the mixture to about 4,532°F, allowing the carbon atoms to arrange themselves around tiny nickel particles. The resulting graphite had tightly ordered layers and few defects.

“The nickel acts almost like a temporary construction worker, helping the carbon atoms organize themselves into a highly ordered, layered graphite structure,” said Haojie Zhu, a Rice University postdoctoral associate and the study’s first author. “Usually, creating graphite requires prolonged heating at extremely high temperatures for long periods, but this method allows us to do it in just two-tenths of a second,” he added. Temperature mattered. When the mixture got too hot, much of the nickel was lost.

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At lower temperatures, the graphite formed with a less ordered structure.move into the graphite anode and settle between its layers. How quickly those ions can enter and move through the graphite helps determine how fast a lithium-ion battery can charge. The nickel-assisted process slightly widened the gaps between those layers, making it easier for lithium ions to enter. In a laboratory battery, the new material outperformed conventional graphite during fast charging.

The battery also retained 80% of its capacity after 1,000 full charge and discharge cycles. The improved performance persisted after the researchers removed more than 99% of the residual nickel. That result suggests the nickel’s main role was to shape the graphite as it formed, leaving behind a structure that helped lithium ions move through the anode.

The team’s analysis estimated that the method could cut both energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80% compared with conventional graphite production. The potential savings come from shortening the high-temperature treatment needed to turn the carbon feedstock into graphite. The process addresses two steps that affect the cost and performance of lithium-ion batteries.

Making the anode material requires high temperatures, and once the battery is assembled, the graphite’s structure helps determine how quickly it can take up lithium.

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“This method could help make future electric vehicle batteries charge faster while reducing the cost and environmental impact of battery manufacturing,”Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches.

His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.