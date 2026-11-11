US Justice Dept urged to investigate Israeli-American soldier over Gaza war crimes

The Hind Rajab Foundation demands the US Department of Justice probe dual national Efi Rubenstein for alleged genocide and war crimes in Gaza, citing documented attacks and social media evidence.

On Friday, the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed a formal request with the United States Department of Justice demanding that dual US‑Israeli citizen Efi Rubenstein be prosecuted for war crimes and acts of genocide committed across Gaza. The foundation cites a dossier that implicates Rubenstein in the systematic demolition of commercial and residential blocks in Gaza City's Palestine Square and Rimal neighbourhood, the siege and destruction of the Al‑Shifa Medical Complex, attacks on Rafah City, and the destruction of a mosque.

HRF's charge: documented evidence of genocide

HRF's complaint lists the January 29, 2024 killing of six‑year‑old Hind Rajab, her family members and two paramedics dispatched to rescue them as a pivotal example of the alleged brutal conduct. The foundation points to Rubenstein's own social media posts as evidence of genocidal intent, quoting a statement that reads, 'In the place where the vilest murderers of human history left, nothing will remain.' The dossier claims that Rubenstein participated in the attacks on Al‑Shifa and Rafah, crippling essential healthcare and severing aid routes.

Also read Ahmed Moor, a Gaza-born Philadelphian, is John Fetterman’s first 2028 challenger

Dossier alleges widespread participation and witness testimony

HRF's US representative Jake Romm said Rubenstein may not have carried out the killings directly, but his presence among the perpetrators contributed to a culture of impunity. HRF's Head of Litigation Natacha Bracq added that Rubenstein extensively chronicled his own participation in the genocide, posting dozens of photographs and stories from inside destroyed Gaza sites. The foundation requests the Department of Justice to open an immediate criminal inquiry under federal war crimes and genocide statutes, issue an arrest warrant, and take Rubenstein into custody.

Advertisement

Impact on US‑Israel relations and international accountability

If the United States moves to prosecute, the action could strain US‑Israel diplomatic ties and reinforce calls for accountability of Israeli forces for alleged violations of international humanitarian law. The HRF's complaint also criticises Israel's inadequate response to Gaza floods and the seizure of the Rafah crossing, highlighting the broader humanitarian crisis. The outcome of a possible investigation remains uncertain, but the request underscores growing pressure on the United States to address alleged war crimes abroad.