US authorities launch criminal investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed for suspected semiconductor export control violations following a Commerce Department inquiry initiated in 2024.

The United States Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce confirmed on Monday that they are conducting a joint criminal investigation into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud infrastructure company. The inquiry focuses on suspected violations of US semiconductor export controls, marking a significant escalation in Washington's enforcement of technology trade restrictions.

Investigation Timeline and Key Evidence

The Commerce Department originally launched the preliminary investigation in 2024 after detecting specific signs of chip diversion. Officials identified suspicious activity involving the potential illegal transfer of sensitive hardware, which triggered the initial federal interest in the company's operations.

Also read Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in 2025, denies wrongdoing amid Nvidia scandal

During the course of the inquiry, Commerce Department agents requested detailed sales records from Nvidia in May 2025. This data request was a critical step in establishing the chain of custody for the semiconductor components in question. The information obtained helped authorities trace the flow of restricted technology from its US manufacturer to international end-users.

In the month following the request for Nvidia's records, the semiconductor giant placed Megaspeed on its internal no-sell list. This action effectively halted the supply of high-performance chips to the cloud provider, signaling a formal break in the business relationship due to compliance concerns.

Agents from the Bureau of Industry and Security, the US agency responsible for overseeing export controls, subsequently conducted an on-site end-use inspection in Singapore. The inspection was carried out alongside local law enforcement authorities to verify the physical presence and usage of the equipment.

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During this international operation, officials interviewed Alice Huang, who was then an executive at Megaspeed. The interviews were part of a broader effort to gather testimony regarding the company's procurement methods and its interactions with US technology suppliers.

Government Positions and Political Context

Agencies issued a joint statement emphasizing their commitment to enforcement, stating that the Justice Department and the Bureau of Industry and Security would bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct. The statement was released to provide factual clarity and to address what officials described as inaccurate information circulating in public reporting.

The investigation proceeded amid criticism from some lawmakers and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding delays in placing Megaspeed on a formal export blacklist. Critics argued that the bureaucratic pace was insufficient to address the perceived national security risks posed by the company's activities.

Despite the criticism, the departments credited Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Todd Blanche for driving the investigation forward. The agencies noted that the current administration has charged 17 defendants across six cases involving billions of dollars worth of semiconductors, signaling a tougher stance on trade violations.

US President Donald Trump defended Lutnick's cautious approach ahead of his scheduled visit to Beijing. Trump acknowledged differing views within his administration but stated he had no plans to replace Lutnick, suggesting that maintaining diplomatic stability was a priority.

Trump remarked that traveling to China required sensitivity, noting, You know, we are heading to China, and I do not think you want to insult China just before you get there. This comment highlighted the complex balance between economic enforcement and diplomatic relations.

International Reactions and Consequences

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun strongly criticized the US investigation, describing it as an overstretching of the concept of national security. Guo characterized the move as an abuse of export control measures and a blatant interference in China's normal trade and technological cooperation with other countries.

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Guo stated that the US action unreasonably suppresses the development of China's high-tech industries. The spokesperson described the investigation as a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, which harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and destabilizes global industrial supply chains.

The Chinese government vowed to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests in response to the US actions. This diplomatic exchange underscores the growing tension over technology exports and their role in geopolitical strategy.

Monetary penalties for export control violations have increased 18-fold compared with the previous administration, according to the US departments. This significant escalation in financial risk serves as a deterrent for other companies that might consider bypassing US export restrictions.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The criminal probe into Megaspeed represents a major development in the ongoing conflict over semiconductor supply chains. The involvement of major technology firms like Nvidia in enforcing these controls highlights the private sector's role in US national security policy.

The outcome of this investigation will likely influence how cloud providers and international buyers approach the procurement of US-made chips. Companies operating in the global tech market must now navigate increasingly complex compliance requirements.

As the Justice Department continues its work, the case will serve as a precedent for future enforcement actions. The detailed timeline and evidence gathered provide a clear roadmap for how the US government monitors and responds to suspected chip diversion.

The situation remains active with no immediate resolution in sight. All parties involved are expected to engage in further legal and diplomatic processes as the investigation proceeds.