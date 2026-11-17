A US judge acquitted two brothers accused of a $25 million Ethereum MEV exploit, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove fraud involving the trading strategy.

Judge Jessica Clarke said the transactions did not involve false promises, but the ruling did not determine whether the brothers’ conduct was ethical or violated other laws.

A US federal judge acquitted two brothers accused of extracting $25 million from Ethereum trading bots, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove they made material misrepresentations during the alleged exploit. , Judge Jessica Clarke acquitted Anton and James Peraire-Bueno on wire fraud and related charges. Prosecutors alleged that the MIT-educated brothers exploited a flaw in maximal extractable value -boost software in April 2023 to lure sandwich-trading bots into transactions they then disrupted, securing $25 million in about 12 seconds.

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The judge said the transactions did not amount to false promises or constitute criminal fraud, and that the case was not about whether the brothers’ actions were ethical or potentially violated other laws. Coin Center executive director Peter Van Valkenburgh called the acquittal “excellent news,” saying prosecutors’ honest validator theory risked allowing the government to impose its own standards of conduct on Ethereum validators through wire fraud laws.

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“Anyone participating in an open network would have to wonder whether prosecutors might later declare their behavior ‘dishonest’ and haul them into court,” ValkenburghBryan O'Shea