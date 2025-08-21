US Jobless Claims Rise Unexpectedly, Signaling Potential Labor Market Cooling

Initial and continuing jobless claims in the US surged last week, indicating a possible softening in the labor market.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits climbed unexpectedly last week, signaling a potential cooling in the labor market . According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), initial jobless claims rose to 235,000 for the week ending August 16th, surpassing economists' predictions of 225,000 and the previous week's revised figure of 224,000.

This increase, coupled with a rise in the 4-week moving average to 226,250 from the prior week's 221,750, suggests a potential shift in the strength of the labor market.Furthermore, the report revealed that continuing jobless claims, which represent individuals already receiving unemployment benefits, increased by 30,000 to 1.972 million for the week ending August 9th. This development indicates that a larger number of people are facing prolonged periods of unemployment. The Greenback, the nickname for the US dollar, maintained its upward momentum following the release of the data, pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the lower end of the 98.00 range. This rebound reversed the previous day's decline, highlighting the market's sensitivity to labor market indicators. The US labor market, characterized by historically low unemployment rates, has been a key driver of the dollar's recent strength





