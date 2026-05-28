This article discusses the US-Israeli air strikes on Iran and the widespread human rights abuses in Iran and Uganda, including arbitrary arrests of protestors, journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, and members of ethnic and religious minorities. The article also highlights the border closure in Uganda due to the surge of rare Ebola cases and the changing nature of government in Iran post the U.S. aiding air strikes on Iran and protests in 1979. The article raises alarm on the severity of the issue, the long-term impacts it has on stability, and the need for addressing these matters urgently, primarily for individuals' rights and ethical conduct in society

Among those arrested on a whim were protesters, journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, dissidents, and members of ethnic and religious minorities, a report from Amnesty International, published on Thursday, said.

The arbitrary arrest campaign was accompanied by the acceleration of "grossly unfair judicial proceedings, politically motivated executions, harsh prison sentences, and asset confiscations," the group claimed. A surge in rare Ebola cases led Uganda to close its border with Congo, according to the same report. The Iranian government was accused of using the crisis to boost its repression apparatus, with the U.S. and Israeli air strikes being the most common reasons for arrests.

Those arrested have mainly been accused of conspiring with the U.S. and/or Israel, with the most common labels being 'traitors,' 'terrorists,' 'mercenaries,' 'counterrevolutionary groups,' 'agents of foreign powers,' and 'enemy collaborators.

" Nearly all Iranians were reported to have been cut off from the outside world for 88 days during internet blackout. The latest wave of repression comes as a potential hint at how Iran may change under a new regime, with a pragmatic approach in social matters and maximalist one in security matters, according to Amnesty International.

Additionally, the U.S. moved military assets to the region, and the government massacred thousands of protesters on January 8 and 9, which led to changes in Iran. The process of Iran changing into a de facto military dictatorship was accelerated, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking control. The reports were issued on Thursday, emphasizing the urgency with which these matters need to be addressed and debated upon.

The U.S. government's role in escalating the conflict and directly aiding Israel, which struck Iran, was also highlighted in the reports to underscore the severity of the issue and the long-term impacts it has on social structures and stabilit





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Iran Human Rights Arbitrary Arrests Protestors Journalists Border Closure Ebola Cases US-Israeli Air Strikes Authoritarianism Changing Nature Of Government Pandemic Military Dictatorship

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