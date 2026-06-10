US-Iran Tensions, Immigration Bill, and Global News Roundup

A comprehensive roundup of major news stories including US-Iran military strikes and political statements, a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill, a viral Knicks prediction, a major charitable increase, a deep-sea whale graveyard discovery, a humpback whale incident in Chile, an African road record, fitness trends for seniors, a Hajj photo series, a new FDA sunscreen approval, brain health tips, hearing protection at concerts, smartphone drying advice, the Pope's migrant speech, and Peru's presidential election.

The United States and Iran are involved in a series of escalating tensions and military strikes, with former President Donald Trump warning that Tehran will "pay the price" for stalled negotiations.

Meanwhile, a federal judge is facing impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual misconduct in chambers and lying to investigators. The US House of Representatives has passed a $70 billion bill to fund immigration enforcement for three years, which now heads to the President for approval. In sports, a New York man's high school yearbook prediction that the Knicks would win in six games has gone viral after the team's recent success.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation has announced plans to distribute at least $50 million annually, a significant increase in philanthropic giving during a time of heightened need. Scientists have discovered a deep-sea whale graveyard that is unexpectedly abundant with marine life. In Chile, a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Patagonia, an incident captured on video. Two men set an unusual record by driving an old three-wheeled car the entire length of Africa.

Fitness instructors targeting older adults are using music from hip-hop to Doris Day to connect with their peers. A photographer at the Kaaba during the Hajj pilgrimage has captured images reflecting unity and devotion. The FDA has approved the first new sunscreen ingredient in over 25 years. Brain health experts emphasize that challenging the mind is key to maintaining cognitive function, offering practical advice.

For concertgoers, experts recommend using earplugs to protect hearing and enjoy music long-term. A tech tip warns against using rice to dry wet smartphones, offering better methods. Pope Francis delivered a historic speech to Spain's parliament, advocating for migrant rights and receiving a seven-minute ovation. In Peru, the presidential runoff between Roberto Sánchez and Keiko Fujimori is proceeding with a slow vote count, showing a tight race





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US-Iran Trump Immigration Bill Knicks Marguerite Casey Foundation Whale Graveyard Humpback Whale Three-Wheeled Car Africa Senior Fitness Hajj FDA Sunscreen Brain Health Earplugs Concerts Smartphone Drying Pope Francis Migrants Peru Election

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