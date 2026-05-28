U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to extend a fragile ceasefire for 60 days.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskBEIJING, CHINA - MAY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a visit to Zhongnanhai Garden on May 15, 2026 in Beijing, China.

Trump and other U.S. officials are finishing up a visit intended to address the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, and the Taiwan situation while establishing new bilateral boards for economic and AI oversight. U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to extend a fragile ceasefire for 60 days, as well as started formal talks over Tehran's nuclear program.

The proposed deal, however, still requires final approval from President Donald Trump and acceptance from Iran's leadership WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of the American flag to the press as he departs the White House on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to China where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for expected talks on the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, regional security, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

If both sides agree, it would mark the most significant diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries since fighting erupted earlier this year. Under the draft memorandum of understanding, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press the ceasefire would be extended while both sides begin negotiations focused on Iran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief, and regional security concerns.

The proposal also includes steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore commercial shipping through one of the world's most important oil transit routes. Trump signaled optimism earlier this week, writing on social media that negotiations with Iran were "proceeding nicely," while also warning that failure to reach a final agreement could lead to renewed military action. The tentative deal comes after weeks of escalating tensions and intermittent clashes involving U.S. and Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf region.

Despite ongoing diplomacy, military incidents have continued, includingA home in Hutto caught on fire after being struck by lightning early Wednesday, according to Hutto Fire Rescue. Crews responded to the500 block of Windy Reed RoA Leander resident who bought a Powerball ticket during a morning coffee run has claimed half of a $20 million jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced.

The winningDel Valle ISD is delaying the opening of the new North Del Valle High School to Fall 2028, the district citing issues with the developers building infrastructurThe Georgetown Fire Department rescued a person stranded in their vheicle on a flooded roadway overnight. Last night, Georgetown Fire crews, along with Texas TasNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday.





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