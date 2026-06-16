US-Iran Nuclear Deal: Vance Clarifies Enrichment Destruction and Inspection Regime

Vice President JD Vance details the US-Iran nuclear deal, emphasizing the destruction of highly-enriched material and the importance of a robust inspections regime for Iran to receive benefits. The deal aims to address the concerns of Gulf Arabs and transform the Middle East.

In a significant development, Vice President JD Vance discussed the US-Iran nuclear deal on Monday's broadcast of the Fox News Channel's 'Hannity'. Vance clarified that under the agreement, Iran's highly-enriched nuclear material will be destroyed, setting back their program further.

This destruction will occur with US and international cooperation, as per President Biden's directive. Vance emphasized that Iran must demonstrate a verifiable commitment to halt enrichment and accept a robust inspections regime to receive the deal's benefits. The agreement's structure is designed to ensure Iran's compliance with US demands, with no rewards if they fail to do so. Vance also acknowledged that the 'anywhere, anytime' U.S. inspectors clause is being negotiated, addressing a key concern from the previous Obama-era JCPOA.

The Gulf Arabs, who previously criticized the Obama deal for empowering Iran, now support this new agreement, which they believe could transform the Middle East. Unlike the JCPOA, this deal prioritizes a strong inspections regime to ensure Iran's compliance





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