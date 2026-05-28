US-Iran Negotiations on Ceasefire Extension and Nuclear Framework Stall Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

A proposed US-Iran framework aims to extend an April ceasefire and launch 60-day nuclear talks but faces final approval hurdles as military skirmishes continue in the Gulf.

According to U.S. officials cited in the report, a proposed framework has been introduced that aims to extend a ceasefire agreement reached in April. This framework would also open a 60-day negotiating window specifically focused on Iran's nuclear program .

Key issues on the table include the future of Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the parameters for any continued enrichment activities. A U.S. official, quoted by Axios, indicated that former President Trump requested "a couple of days to think about it" before rendering a final decision on the proposal. Beyond the nuclear file, the tentative agreement seeks to address mounting tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

It proposes to reopen the strategic waterway to unrestricted commercial shipping, explicitly prohibiting the imposition of tolls or any harassment of vessels in transit. A concrete timeline is included, requiring Iran to remove all mines from the strait within a 30-day period. In return for these concessions, the United States would commit to gradually lifting its existing naval blockade on Iranian ports, contingent on the resumption of normal commercial traffic.

The framework also stipulates that during the 60-day negotiation period, both sides would discuss the potential for broader sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds held overseas. Furthermore, officials note the memorandum would include an Iranian commitment not to pursue the development of a nuclear weapon.

However, they caution that significant disputes regarding the size of Tehran's uranium stockpile and the scope of its long-term enrichment capabilities remain unresolved and will be central to the next phase of talks. This tentative diplomatic breakthrough emerges against a backdrop of acute military tension. Over the past 48 hours, exchanges in and around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified.

Iran's allies in Yemen reportedly launched attacks that U.S. officials labeled an "egregious ceasefire violation" after Kuwaiti forces intercepted missiles and drones fired toward Kuwait. These actions followed recent U.S. military strikes targeting Iranian drone and missile infrastructure near Bandar Abbas. The U.S. military detailed its own defensive operations, stating that American forces shot down multiple Iranian attack drones that were threatening commercial vessels near the strait.

Additionally, a U.S. strike hit an Iranian ground-control site that was preparing to launch another drone, with officials describing these actions as "measured" and "purely defensive.

" Iran has publicly accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and has warned of further retaliation if American strikes continue. According to sources familiar with the negotiations, final approvals from both former President Trump and Iran's senior leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are still pending before any final agreement can be implemented.

Diplomats involved in the mediation efforts describe both sides as appearing close to a mutual understanding but emphasize that these final political approvals have not yet been secured. In public remarks during a Cabinet meeting, Trump stated that Iran "very much" wants a deal but stressed the administration's dissatisfaction with the current state of negotiations.

"We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," Trump said, adding a stark ultimatum: "We will be either that, or we'll have to just finish the job. " This news was reported by Joshua Klein for Breitbart News





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