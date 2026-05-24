President Trump has announced that the US administration is nearing a deal with the Iranian regime, and the current White House negotiators aim to broker a deal that eliminates the nuclear threat posed by Iran. However, a deal that does not address Iran's nuclear program will be a disastrous mistake, according to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL). The outcome of the negotiations may impact the balance of power between the US and Israel, as some key pro-Israel lawmakers express concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and the potential impact on their relationship with the US. The two world leaders recently discussed this possibility in a separate phone call.

The negotiations between the US and the Iranian regime are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner. President Trump has emphasized the need for a deal that ensures Iran cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb.

The current White House negotiators are working towards this objective. President Obama's involvement in negotiating the deal is being criticized by some key pro-Israel U.S. lawmakers, who express concerns over Iran's nuclear program. The potential outcome of the negotiations may affect the relationship between the US and Israel, particularly if the agreement does not effectively address Iran's nuclear ambitions. President Trump has promised to defend Israel's right to defend itself against threats, including those from Lebanon





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