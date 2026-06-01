US-Iran Hostilities Continue Amid Ceasefire Talks; Trump Claims Iran Wants Deal

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a US base in response to American strikes on Iranian sites. Meanwhile, Donald Trump insists Iran seeks a deal and criticizes political opponents, as negotiations to end the three-month war drag on. The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, causing economic strain, and Israel's conflict with Hezbollah escalates.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) of Iran announced it had targeted a US military base in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian sites over the weekend.

This latest exchange of attacks occurs amid ongoing negotiations to end the three-month-old war. Former President Donald Trump asserted that Iran "really wants to make a deal" and urged his critics to stop "chirping.

" The US and Iran have sporadically exchanged strikes since their ceasefire took effect in early April, as diplomatic efforts for a more durable agreement continue to lag. A nearly identical exchange happened last Thursday. The US Central Command explained that the weekend strikes on Iran's Gulf coast responded to "aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

" US fighter aircraft then "eliminated Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones" threatening regional ships. CENTCOM vowed to keep protecting US assets during the ceasefire. Iran's IRGC said Monday it targeted an air base used by the US in response to the attack on southern Iran, without naming the base.

In Kuwait, where a major US base is located, air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks, with sirens sounding across the country, according to state news agency KUNA. Trump, in a late-night social media post, repeated his unverified claim that Iran seeks a deal. He also criticized "Dumocrats" and "seemingly unpatriotic Republicans," claiming political opponents hinder his ability to manage a dangerous foreign policy crisis.

"Don't the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,'" he wrote. "Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does! " He faces pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lower gasoline prices before November elections, while also contending with Iran hawks in his party over concessions.

Oil prices rose about 2 percent in Asia due to stalled negotiations. Trump aims to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, a goal Tehran denies. Disagreements persist over lifting sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian oil revenues. Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon further complicates the situation.

Netanyahu ordered troops deeper into Lebanon, capturing the historic Beaufort castle after days of fighting. Rubio proposed a "gradual de-escalation" plan after speaking with Lebanese and Israeli leaders. Israeli strikes near Tyre wounded 13 health workers, and Hezbollah claimed attacks on Israeli troops and a tank near the border





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