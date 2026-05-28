US, Iran finalise framework deal pending Trump's approval: report

US officials reportedly say that Iranian negotiators informed mediators that they had secured the necessary approvals and are ready to sign the agreement.

US officials reportedly say that Iranian negotiators informed mediators that they had secured the necessary approvals and are ready to sign the agreement. US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a 60-day ceasefire extension and framework for nuclear talks, theThe report on Thursday said President Donald Trump has not yet given his final approval to the memorandum of understanding, despite negotiators from both sides largely finalising the terms.

US officials cited by the news outlet said Iranian negotiators later informed mediators they secured the necessary approvals and were ready to sign the agreement, although Tehran has not publicly confirmed the claim. The report said US negotiators briefed Trump on the proposal, but the president requested additional time before making a decision.

“The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” Axios quoted a US official. Iran condemns US attack near Bandar Abbas, vows to defend sovereigntyIran would also be required to remove all mines from the strategic waterway within 30 days and refrain from imposing tolls or harassing vessels. The report added that the US naval blockade would be lifted gradually in line with the restoration of commercial shipping activity.

The memorandum would also include an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons and would prioritise negotiations on Tehran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile and enrichment activities during the 60 days, according toIn return, the US would agree to discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of the talks, while the memorandum would also include mechanisms aimed at facilitating the delivery of goods and humanitarian aid to Iran. Iran condemns US attack near Bandar Abbas, vows to defend sovereigntyUS threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Iran Hormuz toll planIran reaffirms enriched uranium not on agenda in US talksDR Congo facing 'catastrophic collision' of Ebola and war: WHO chief





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