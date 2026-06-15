US-Iran Deal Faces Strains Over Lebanon and Strait of Hormuz

The newly announced US-Iran memorandum of understanding faces immediate challenges as Israel rejects commitments regarding withdrawal from southern Lebanon and disputes emerge over tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Cracks have quickly emerged in the terms of the newly announced US-Iran memorandum of understanding, with major disputes centering on the status of Israel i forces in Lebanon and the free passage of commercial shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement, intended to end more than three months of escalating conflict between Washington and Tehran, was hailed as a breakthrough just one day ago. However, Israel has now explicitly stated that the deal does not bind it in any way, particularly regarding the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a press conference, firmly insisted that Israeli forces would remain in Lebanon for as long as necessary, describing a buffer zone or security zone that his country would maintain. He stated that this point was non-negotiable during discussions with American officials, claiming that the US respected this stance.

This position directly contradicts claims by Pakistan, which acted as a mediator, that the deal included an 'immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

' The Israeli government's nationalist ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, dismissed the agreement entirely, with Ben-Gvir arguing it fails to guarantee Israel's security and should only be accepted if it leads to the 'dismantling of Hezbollah. ' Defence Minister Israel Katz echoed this resistance, indicating Israel would defy pressure to withdraw from areas it holds in southern Lebanon. The dispute over Lebanon's sovereignty has also drawn in Iran.

While Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, affirmed that Lebanon's sovereignty must be respected, the practical commitment of Iran to enforce a ceasefire upon its proxy, Hezbollah, remains a central point of contention. The US official clarified that the core of the deal is a ceasefire that is not one-sided; if Iran cannot control Hezbollah and attacks continue from Lebanon, Israel retains the right to self-defense.

This framework leaves significant room for continued Israeli military action, effectively undermining a complete cessation of hostilities in the region. The continuing exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, despite US calls for a ceasefire, underscores the volatility on the ground and the fragility of the diplomatic arrangement. Separately, conflicting narratives have surfaced regarding the commercial terms for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, a vital corridor for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supply, has been effectively closed since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February. President Donald Trump declared the route would reopen and be 'permanently toll-free.

' However, Iranian sources indicate Tehran intends to introduce charges on ships transiting the strait, a move that would represent a major economic concession from Iran's perspective but directly contradicts the president's claim. Vice-President JD Vance insisted the US expects the strait to remain toll-free, stating that the US holds 'all the cards' in negotiations, though he acknowledged that many details require further technical talks.

This disagreement over tariffs threatens to create another fault line in the implementation of the agreement, potentially hampering global energy markets even if a formal reopening is announced. The broader political context includes reports of a tense, expletive-laden phone call between Trump and Netanyahu over Israeli strikes on Beirut, adding personal friction to the diplomatic tensions.

Netanyahu also reiterated that his government's actions, including a joint war with the US on Iran, had saved Israel from the 'danger of nuclear destruction' and declared that Iran would not acquire a nuclear weapon. These statements reflect the deep-seated mutual distrust that continues to overshadow the new memorandum, leaving the future of the deal and its intended de-escalation highly uncertain as competing interpretations and unresolved issues surface on multiple fronts





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