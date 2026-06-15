US-Iran Deal Aims to End Middle East War and Reopen Vital Oil Route

The United States and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement to halt hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin a 60‑day negotiation process on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions, though key issues remain unresolved.

A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the conflict that engulfed the Middle East and disrupted the global economy, as the United States and Iran have announced a tentative agreement to end more than three months of war and restore the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

The deal, set to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday, follows intensive negotiations and was mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. According to statements from both sides, the agreement will immediately halt sporadic attacks, end the mutual blockades on the strait, and cease hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for nearly 20 percent of global oil supply, has been effectively closed by Iranian actions since the war began in late February, prompting a U.S. naval blockade in response. The initial terms include a 60-day extension of the ceasefire, during which further talks will aim to transform the truce into a permanent peace and address Iran's nuclear program and the release of frozen assets.

However, the memorandum of understanding leaves several core issues unresolved, including the scope of Iran's nuclear enrichment activities and the full lifting of U.S. and international sanctions. President Donald Trump, who departed for the G7 summit in France, stated that Iran would be permitted low-level enrichment, a departure from his previous demands for total dismantlement.

He also warned that failure to reach a final agreement within the 60-day window could lead to renewed U.S. military action or a reassumption of a guardian role in the region tied to revenue shares. Iranian officials hailed the deal as a victory, while regional reactions were mixed; Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated that Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon indefinitely, despite Hezbollah's continued rocket and drone attacks.

The plan to reopen the strait includes a phased approach, with mine clearance operations starting after the signing. International support came from the United Nations, which urged building on the momentum, and European leaders from the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, who called for swift implementation and respect for Lebanon's sovereignty. The G7 meeting is expected to focus on the diplomatic opportunity presented by the agreement and the long-term security of the Strait of Hormuz





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