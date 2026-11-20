The Pentagon reports the US military campaign against Iran has cost $48.3 billion since late February. Pentagon budget official Arthur Miller disclosed these figures to lawmakers on November 19, excluding repair costs for damaged installations.

The United States military engagement with Iran has incurred an estimated cost of $48.3 billion since the conflict escalated in late February. This specific financial assessment was delivered by Pentagon budget official Arthur Miller during a briefing to lawmakers on November 19. The disclosed figure encompasses direct military operations, the depletion of munitions, and the replacement of essential equipment used during the hostilities.

Arthur Miller clarified that the $48.3 billion total does not include the significant expenses required to repair United States military installations across the Middle East. These facilities have sustained damage from Iranian retaliatory attacks, creating a secondary layer of financial burden that remains unquantified. Miller stated he could not provide an estimate for these additional repair costs, though reports indicate the expenses have already reached into the billions of dollars.

Also read Trump says US will ‘see what happens’ in conflict with Iran after Jan. 1

The separation of operational costs from infrastructure repair costs highlights the complex financial architecture of modern warfare. While the Pentagon can track the expenditure of ammunition and deployed equipment, the long-term rehabilitation of damaged bases requires a separate accounting process. This distinction leaves a gap in the total financial picture presented to congressional leadership and the public.

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iranian targets. This initial phase of intense fighting eventually led to a ceasefire agreement in April, which was intended to de-escalate tensions in the region. However, the cessation of hostilities was short-lived as diplomatic channels failed to produce a lasting resolution.

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Despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June, negotiations between the involved parties stalled completely. The breakdown in diplomatic efforts caused hostilities to resume, extending the duration of the conflict and driving up the associated costs. The failure to uphold the June agreement has prolonged the military engagement, contributing significantly to the rising financial toll.

Iran has accused the United States of repeating the deception used prior to the Iraq invasion, specifically citing false claims regarding biological weapons. This rhetorical escalation coincides with the widening scope of the security crisis in the region. A Saudi-led coalition recently reported intercepting a missile launched by Houthi militants aimed at southern Saudi Arabia. This incident underscores how various regional actors are becoming involved in the broader geopolitical struggle.

The interception of the Houthi missile indicates that the conflict is destabilizing the entire Middle East. It demonstrates how regional militias are leveraging the chaos to launch attacks on neighboring countries. This expansion of violence adds another layer of complexity to the strategic calculations of the United States and its allies in the region.

While the Middle East faces direct military threats, other global security sectors are grappling with different forms of instability. In the technology sector, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has warned that artificial intelligence could trigger more frequent tech outages due to emerging cybersecurity risks. This warning highlights the increasing vulnerability of digital infrastructure in an era of advanced technological warfare.

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Simultaneously, the European Commission reported suffering a cyberattack that may have compromised personal data. These digital security breaches occur alongside physical military conflicts, illustrating the multifaceted nature of modern threats. The combination of kinetic warfare in the Middle East and cyber threats in Europe presents a challenging security environment for Western institutions.

The $48.3 billion figure represents a significant financial commitment for the United States military budget. With repair costs for damaged installations remaining uncalculated, the final financial impact is likely to be substantially higher. The inability of Pentagon officials to provide a repair cost estimate suggests that the financial uncertainty will persist for the foreseeable future.

The ongoing nature of the conflict, despite previous ceasefire attempts, means that costs are expected to rise further. The failure of the June memorandum of understanding indicates that a diplomatic solution is not currently on the horizon. Until a stable resolution is reached, the United States will continue to bear the financial burden of military action and the subsequent repair of critical infrastructure.