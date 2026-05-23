US, Iran Close to Agreement on Ending War

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said nuclear issues are not part of the current negotiations, as Tehran first seeks to end the war before discussing its nuclear program that has long been at the heart of international tensions.

The US and Iran are close to agreeing on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, regional officials have said. Iran signalled 'narrowing differences' in negotiations with the US after Pakistan 's army chief held more talks in Tehran , and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists in India that 'there's been some progress made' and 'there may be news later today'.

According to two officials and a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, there is hope that a final decision on the Pakistan-prepared draft could come within 48 hours as both sides review it





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Iran And US War Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail B Nuclear Issues Are Not Part Of The Current Neg Tehran Pakistan's Interaction With Iranian Foreign Mi President Masoud Pezeshkian And Other Senior Offic Rev Guard Br Gen Ahmad Vahidi Pakistan Stanford Report Gen Ahmad Vahidi Abbas Araghchi Iran Will Have To Wait And See What Happens Ov The Strait Of Hormuz Negotiations Pakistan-Prepared Draft Nuclear Program That Has Long Been At The Hear

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