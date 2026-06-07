US-Iran ceasefire remains flimsy as all sides trade missile, drone attacks

Israel and Hezbollah traded attacks over the weekend despite a nominal ceasefire as President Donald Trump attempts to negotiate with the Iranian regime.

U.S. Central Command ballistic missiles fired toward Kuwait and Bahrain after American forces struck Iranian radar sites, as tensions continue to rise amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Fox News foreign correspondent Jeff Paul reported from Dubai that Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward the Gulf allies after CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones and carried out retaliatory strikes on radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

“Officials in Kuwait are describing those recent overnight strikes here in the Gulf as a serious escalation,” Paul said on “Fox Report. ” CENTCOM said six of the seven missiles were intercepted, while the seventh failed to reach its intended target.

Former CIA station chief and Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman said Iran appears to be trying to “drive up the costs of the war” for the United States by disrupting trade through the Strait of Hormuz, escalating Hezbollah strikes against Israel and targeting Gulf allies.

“Iran feels like that gives them added leverage,” Hoffman said, referring to domestic political pressure facing the Trump administration ahead of the midterms. Republicans face ticking midterm clock as Iran fallout keeps pressure on gas pricesweighs diplomacy and military pressure against Iran, a political clock is ticking at home.

Even if the Strait of Hormuz — the global oil choke point largely shuttered since the conflict with Iran due to Iranian attacks — reopened immediately, it could take months for oil flows to return due to logistical bottlenecks involving trapped tankers, swollen inventories and damaged oil infrastructure, according to Kpler oil analyst Matt Smith, pushing normalization of global energy markets closer to the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

"It's then going to take until the fourth quarter of the year for things to return to normal," Smith said. The question facing Republicans is whether the economic consequences of the conflict will outlast the conflict itself. While the White House continues to pursue a diplomatic resolution with Iran, strategists and energy analysts say disruptions to global energy markets could linger long after any agreement is reached, leaving voters with months of elevated costs heading into the midterms.

The national average price of regular gasoline stood at $4.241 per gallon Thursday, according to AAA, up from $3.144 a year earlier — an increase of nearly 35%. Moody's Analytics estimates the conflict has cost American households roughly $100 billion throughout the past three months, or about $750 per household, through higher fuel, transportation and related costs.

"There is a timeline, and we've already passed it," GOP strategist Doug Heye told Fox News Digital.





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