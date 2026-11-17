US Commerce and Justice Departments launched a probe into Singapore-based Megaspeed in 2024 for potential chip export violations ahead of Nvidia earnings.

The United States Commerce and Justice Department s confirmed Monday that their joint investigation into Megaspeed International began in 2024, targeting potential violations of American export-control rules. This disclosure arrives hours before Nvidia prepares to report third-quarter results under interim leadership and coincides with a new regulatory rule designed to close loopholes in third-country chip access.

Investigation Timeline and Joint Statement

US Commerce and Justice Departments issued a joint statement to correct inaccurate public reporting regarding their enforcement actions against the Singapore-based cloud computing firm. The timeline reveals that Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia regarding direct and indirect sales to Megaspeed in June 2025, prompting Nvidia to place the company on its internal 'no sell' list.

Also read Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in 2025, denies wrongdoing amid Nvidia scandal

That same month, US officials and Singapore police conducted an in-person inspection of Megaspeed facilities while interviewing Alice Huang, a figure connected to the broader leadership fallout at Nvidia. The Justice Department subsequently assumed the lead role on the criminal investigation, emphasizing that the probe started in 2024 rather than later dates suggested in some media reports.

Regulatory Rules and Leadership Changes

The enforcement action coincides with a new Commerce rule aimed at restricting Chinese access to US advanced computing power via third-country data centers. Earlier on Monday, the Commerce Department issued an interim final rule targeting remote access to US computing technology, effectively closing a pathway that Chinese companies previously exploited.

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These developments occur against a backdrop of significant leadership changes at Nvidia, with the upcoming earnings call marking the first under interim CEO Colette Kress. Colette Kress was appointed after Jensen Huang resigned last week, adding urgency to the disclosure of the Megaspeed investigation which has implications for the company's compliance infrastructure.

Political Scrutiny and Expert Pushback

The joint statement faces immediate skepticism, with Chris McGuire of the Council on Foreign Relations arguing that the facts do not align and questioning why Commerce did not cut Megaspeed off from chip supplies earlier. McGuire noted that Megaspeed continued purchasing chips even after Nvidia placed the company on its internal trade blacklist, suggesting a potential enforcement gap.

Investment firms like BofA Securities view the probe as part of broader geopolitical tensions influencing Nvidia's business operations, potentially impacting revenue streams tied to restricted technologies. This scrutiny adds pressure on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced questions about his department's efforts to prevent restricted Nvidia chips from reaching Chinese firms.

Singapore Response and Local Impact

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs stated it first learned of US interest in Megaspeed and Alice Huang in June 2025, confirming it has been conducting its own independent investigation into the matter. The city-state barred Alice Huang from re-entering in February 2026 after determining she knowingly provided inaccurate information about her role at Megaspeed.

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These coordinated actions highlight the complex international enforcement landscape surrounding advanced semiconductor access, with multiple jurisdictions involved in regulating technology flows to restricted regions. The ongoing probe into Megaspeed International serves as a critical test case for how effectively the US can enforce export controls on cloud computing infrastructure.