US authorities investigate potential cyber attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. No evidence links Iran to the incidents, while Russia remains a subject of inquiry as vessels face threats.

Federal investigators under the Trump administration have officially determined there is no evidence connecting Iran to the recent cyberattacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. US authorities are simultaneously conducting an active investigation into possible Russia n involvement regarding these disruptions. The administration clarified that the events constituted minor operational incidents without significant physical consequences or major logistical failures for global trade.

This formal assessment aims to reduce market anxieties while intelligence agencies continue to gather data from international partners. The determination represents a significant pivot in the official narrative surrounding the security breaches near the critical maritime chokepoint. Officials emphasized that the lack of Iranian involvement does not diminish the seriousness of the cyber intrusion itself.

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The scope of the inquiry encompasses four specific incidents involving commercial vessels navigating near Bandar Abbas, Iran. These events occurred in a region where cargo ships frequently anchor while awaiting transit clearance for the busy shipping corridors. The strategic importance of this narrow waterway means that any anomaly in vessel traffic triggers immediate attention from regional and international security agencies.

Assessments of these events as minor suggest that no vessels were physically boarded, hijacked, or damaged during the reported security breaches. However, the scale of potential exposure remains a major concern for maritime security experts who monitor the region closely. The incidents highlight the vulnerability of global supply chains to coordinated digital interference rather than singular acts of piracy.

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Estimates indicate that as many as fifty ships carrying diverse cargoes may have been targeted during the period under review. These cargoes included bulk oil, liquefied natural gas, industrial chemicals, and other hazardous materials requiring strict safety protocols. The targeting of such a high volume of vessels indicates a coordinated effort to create uncertainty in the global supply chain.

Specific hazardous materials on board these ships add a layer of environmental and safety risk to the security concerns. Oil and liquefied natural gas are high-value commodities vital for global energy markets, and their disruption can lead to price volatility. Chemicals and other hazardous cargoes pose additional risks if their safety systems are compromised by cyber intrusions or physical tampering.

The US Coast Guard has actively responded to the emerging threats by deploying specialized cyber protection teams to several commercial vessels. These teams boarded at least four ships in recent weeks as they approached ports in the United States to conduct thorough security assessments. The primary objective is to identify and address potential security vulnerabilities before the vessels are allowed to dock and unload their cargo.

Two of the specifically identified targeted vessels are the VL Prosperity and the Kohaku, both of which were bound for Texas. These ships reportedly received bomb threats that raised immediate alarms among port authorities and security personnel. The threats were described as ransom-style messages posted on a Russian-language Telegram channel.

The message accused the VL Prosperity of carrying Saudi oil destined for the US while supporting US and Israeli interests. This framing places the attack within a broader geopolitical context involving tensions in the Middle East. The use of Russian-language channels for threats suggests a possible origin point for the disinformation or command structures behind the attacks.

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Another vessel, the Vivit Africa, was also targeted while transporting US liquefied natural gas to Italy. Ship-tracking data cited by authorities indicates that the movements of the Vivit Africa became irregular as it approached the Italian coast. This deviation from standard navigation patterns suggests that the crew or onboard systems may have been subjected to external pressure.

The attribution of these attacks remains a complex challenge for international law enforcement and intelligence agencies. While Iran has been excluded as a direct link based on current evidence, the involvement of Russia is under active investigation. The complexity of modern cyber operations means that the actual source of the instruction may differ from the digital footprint left behind.

The response from the US involves a multi-agency approach that includes the Coast Guard, cyber defense units, and intelligence services. The deployment of cyber protection teams to incoming vessels represents a significant escalation in port security measures. This strategy aims to protect the domestic energy infrastructure and supply chains from potential sabotage or disruption.

The focus on liquefied natural gas and oil shipments underscores the critical nature of these commodities to US national security. The identification of such vulnerabilities has prompted a reevaluation of how commercial vessels protect their operational systems from remote interference. As the investigation progresses, further details regarding the perpetrators and their motivations may emerge.

The long-term implications of these incidents may include stricter regulations on maritime cybersecurity and increased international cooperation on shipping security. The current findings serve as a reminder of the evolving threats facing global maritime trade in an increasingly digital world. Security agencies are now prioritizing the hardening of shipboard systems against state-sponsored cyber threats.