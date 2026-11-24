US authorities probe Iranian-linked cyberattacks targeting nearly 50 global energy tankers, raising fears of sabotage against critical maritime shipping routes and energy supplies.

US authorities are currently investigating whether Iran orchestrated a widespread wave of cyberattacks targeting approximately 50 energy tankers operating across global waters. The suspicious campaign has resulted in terrifying direct warnings to crews, with some vessels receiving explicit threats that their ships could be blown up. American officials are deeply concerned that Tehran is attempting to expand its conflict with the United States beyond the Middle East, potentially bringing the threat of maritime sabotage directly to US shores.

Mechanism of Suspected Cyber Campaign

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, American officials believe dozens of ships have been targeted in this operation. While some vessel crews received bomb threats, other ships apparently remained unaware that their computer systems had been compromised until later investigations revealed the breach. Iran has emerged as the leading suspect in the ongoing probe, although US authorities are simultaneously examining whether Russia could be responsible for these coordinated digital intrusions.

Also read US Maritime Infrastructure Under Siege by Thousands of Daily Cyberattacks

A Trump administration official emphasized that investigators have yet to uncover definitive evidence that conclusively establishes Iranian involvement in the attacks. Despite the lack of concrete proof, the sheer scale of the suspected operation has alarmed federal security agencies. Authorities fear that successful sabotage could cripple international shipping routes, cause severe disruptions to global energy supplies, or trigger a catastrophic incident at a major commercial port.

Stakeholder Positions and Threat Details

US Coast Guard cybersecurity specialists have been dispatched to intervene in several incidents, including at least four vessels approaching American waters in recent weeks. These specialists boarded the ships to address security concerns before the vessels were allowed to continue to US ports. In some of the most disturbing incidents, crew members received sinister messages threatening to pursue them wherever they sail. One European shipping executive revealed that two officers aboard a vessel transporting natural gas from Louisiana to Mediterranean ports received threats directly on their cellphones.

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The messages warned that traitor ships would burn in hell and declared that there was no ceasefire. The threats ominously stated that the attackers would hunt the vessels down all over the world. Other tankers received messages written in Farsi ordering crews not to take American products aboard. Among the specific ships identified in the investigation are the VL Prosperity and the Kohaku, both of which were bound for Texas when they were targeted in incidents first reported in September.

Both the VL Prosperity and the Kohaku received bomb threats, prompting Coast Guard specialists to board the ships and deal with cybersecurity concerns. A disturbing ransom letter addressed to the captain of the VL Prosperity subsequently appeared on a Russian-language Telegram channel frequented by members of the shipping industry. The letter described the operation as a planned execution and accused the vessel of illegally transporting Saudi Arabian oil to the United States. It further accused the ship of being complicit in the organized crimes of America and Israel. The Journal was unable to establish who wrote the letter or whether it had been sent by those responsible for the cyberattack.

Real-World Impact and Future Security Steps

The company managing the tanker confirmed that American authorities had inspected its computer systems and cleared the vessel to resume normal operations. Another vessel, the Vivit Africa, was transporting liquefied natural gas from the United States to Italy when it was targeted and received a bomb threat. Shipping records showed the tanker following an unusual course as it neared Italy, although it was not established whether its movements were connected to the attack. Reports of the security breach circulated on Russian online channels.

The attacks have exposed significant concerns about the shipping industry's reliance on interconnected computer systems and whether vessels transporting potentially hazardous cargo have sufficient protection against sophisticated hackers. Alon Ayalon, co-founder of the Israeli maritime cybersecurity company Cydome, stated that ships are no longer collateral damage in cyber campaigns but are now deliberate targets. He noted that most vessels sailing today have less cyber protection than a midsize office.

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In response to this growing threat, the FBI and Coast Guard jointly issued a warning in September after identifying a pattern of state-sponsored hackers targeting technology used by maritime businesses. The US Coast Guard continues to monitor these situations closely, ensuring that any vessel approaching American waters undergoes rigorous cybersecurity checks. The investigation remains active as agencies work to identify the perpetrators and prevent further disruptions to global energy supply chains.