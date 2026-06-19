US Intelligence Warns Trump Netanyahu May Sabotage Iran Peace Deal to Bolster Political Standing

A US intelligence report warns that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to undermine President Trump's fragile peace deal with Iran in order to shore up domestic support ahead of elections, as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

US spy agencies have warned President Donald Trump that Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to torpedo the fragile peace deal with Iran in order to save his own political skin amid a looming general election.

The fresh intelligence report, detailed to the Washington Post by officials familiar with its contents, assesses that Netanyahu will escalate strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon to shore up support at home. Israeli leadership is frustrated with Trump's 14-point plan, viewing it as a capitulation that will hamper Israel's ability to defend against Hezbollah.

The deal, signed at the G7 summit, grants Iran $300 billion for reconstruction and lifts all US sanctions in exchange for a pledge to abandon nuclear weapons development. But Israeli hardliners, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have called for scorched-earth tactics. Ben-Gvir posted that for every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep, and demanded all of Lebanon burn. Such rhetoric highlights the domestic pressure on Netanyahu as he faces a critical election this fall.

According to the report, a suspension of hostilities or withdrawal from Lebanon would be seen as Netanyahu's defeat, motivating him to continue strikes despite ceasefire efforts. On Friday, a US- and Qatar-brokered ceasefire took effect, but Lebanese officials reported that strikes persisted past the deadline. Trump has lashed out at his Israeli counterpart, stating at the G7 that Israel is killing too many people and urging restraint.

Vice President JD Vance echoed this sentiment at a White House briefing, noting that two-thirds of Israel's defensive weapons are American-made and that Israel would not exist without US support. Vance was set to headline the now-scrapped signing ceremony for a wider Iran deal in Switzerland, but the talks were abruptly called off as fighting in Lebanon flared.

The White House faces bipartisan criticism over the $300 billion fund, though Trump insists that not a cent of US taxpayer money will go to Iran. The intelligence report underscores a deepening rift between the US and Israel over Middle East policy. Netanyahu's likely attempts to undermine the deal could further strain relations as Washington pushes for broader diplomatic resolution. The scheduled US-Iran talks in Switzerland remain suspended, with no clear reschedule date.

Netanyahu, facing mounting political opposition and an election in the fall, may prioritize short-term gains over long-term stability. The spy agencies' warning adds urgency to the unfolding drama, where personal political calculations threaten to unravel the fragile peace. The coming weeks will test whether either leader can set aside domestic pressures for regional stability, or whether the cycle of conflict will continue unabated.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and Israel exchanged fire over the weekend, with Lebanese authorities reporting casualties from Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. The situation remains volatile, with the ceasefire hanging by a thread and both sides accusing each other of violations. The US intelligence assessment highlights the precarious nature of Trump's diplomatic gamble and the hurdles it faces from key allies





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