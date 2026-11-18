DNI Clayton warns of increased Iranian plotting against Americans while clarifying recent cyber outages were technical, not state-sponsored attacks.

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that threats from Iran against American citizens have substantially increased. Clayton emphasized that both Americans located abroad and those residing within the United States are currently under greater threat from Iran ian plotting. This statement came during a briefing titled Worldwide Threats to the Homeland, which marked 25 years after the September 11 attacks.

Agency Responses to Iranian Threats

Clayton reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to detecting, deterring, and combating lethal Iranian plots whether they originate outside or inside the United States. He acknowledged the heightened danger to US personnel and stressed the urgency of counter-intelligence efforts. Christopher Raia, the FBI Deputy Director, joined the briefing to outline specific law enforcement adjustments. Raia announced that the FBI has revamped its Iranian threat mission centre to better combat these dangers. He highlighted several publicized successes in stopping lethal plotting against dissidents linked to Iranian activities.

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Cyber Outages Clarified as Technical Issues

Clayton also addressed several unrelated service disruptions that have recently occurred, acknowledging that the timing of these incidents naturally raises public questions. He stated that after extensive diligence, investigators determined these outages were separate incidents associated with maintenance and technical changes. He firmly rejected the notion that these were coordinated or state-sponsored cyber attacks. The intelligence community continues to monitor networks closely for any signs of malicious activity threatening US infrastructure or law enforcement partners.

Diplomatic Tensions and Absent Officials

The hearing took place against a backdrop of strained relations between Washington and Tehran. Iran dismissed reports suggesting Tehran planned to target US officials with chemical weapons as fabricated. Tehran accused Washington of seeking to lay media groundwork for its own designs. Earlier, President Donald Trump stated that the United States takes any possible threat seriously. The US-Iran conflict escalated on February 28 following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Tehran on US allies in the Middle East. Although a framework agreement was signed in June, formal discussions toward a comprehensive settlement stalled over disagreements regarding security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Committee Leadership Criticizes Absences

The committee hearing drew criticism regarding the absence of FBI Director Kash Patel. Chairman Andrew Garbarino of the House Homeland Security Committee expressed disapproval of this lack of attendance. The briefing also followed recent swearing-in ceremonies for other key officials. US Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton took their oaths alongside FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia. These appointments signal a shift in leadership structure as agencies attempt to adapt to evolving global security challenges.

Ongoing Regional Security Concerns

Regional tensions remain high as CENTCOM chief reportedly visited Israel amid fears of resumption of US war with Iran. The diplomatic process has been fragile, with previous hopes for a settlement dampened by intractable disagreements. Clayton's warning underscores the persistent need for vigilance against state-sponsored threats. The intelligence community maintains that while current outages were technical, the underlying threat environment requires constant alertness. Law enforcement agencies continue to collaborate to protect citizens from both domestic and international dangers.