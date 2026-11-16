New US intelligence reveals Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington DC with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

New US intelligence reports reveal that Iran is actively developing specific plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a dirty bomb or chemical weapon within Washington DC. The alarming assessments come as US authorities debate whether Tehran possesses the immediate capability or will to execute such a plot, despite the specificity of the targets and locations identified by intelligence agencies.

Seven US officials confirmed that the Iranian plotting includes defined locations and specific targets, sparking a flurry of contingency planning within the federal government. Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the activity as an effort by Tehran to preserve strategic options rather than a definitive signal of an imminent attack, yet the precision involved has alarmed national security experts.

Also read Iran Speaker Ghalibaf Warns US on Conflict Scope and Seven Demands

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis stated that the US is monitoring any and all potential threats, though she asserted there are currently no credible threats to the homeland. American officials, however, view the intelligence as a critical warning sign emerging as Iran faces intense pressure from ongoing US military strikes and a punishing economic blockade that top administration leaders have described as devastating.

The heightened threat level has triggered immediate security adjustments for key government figures, underscoring the urgency behind the new assessments. The Secret Service moved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week, an action officials described as prudent given the unfolding crisis and the potential for unconventional weapons to strike the capital.

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Experts note that dirty bombs, which package radioactive materials into a conventional explosive device, are relatively easy to assemble compared to nuclear weapons. Intelligence suggests Iran may not need to smuggle trained operatives into the country, but might instead rely on convincing a person already living in the United States to carry out the detonation, turning such an attack into a weapon of terror rather than precision.

US intelligence has picked up Iranian chatter claiming that bomb-making materials have been stashed inside the United States, with many national security officials assuming that pre-positioned nuclear or chemical materials may have been in the country for years. The porous nature of the border over the last decade would have facilitated the entry of operatives or components, making it extremely easy for adversaries to acquire and place materials.

Iranian plotting against current and former US officials has been ongoing since the first Trump administration, largely concentrating on opportunities to kill US officials while they were traveling overseas. A murder-for-hire plot against Trump in 2024 is an example of this long-standing threat pattern, representing a shift in current intelligence toward domestic targeting within Washington DC.

With stuttering diplomatic talks to end the conflict still ongoing, President Donald Trump declared last week that the war would be over fairly soon. The behind-the-scenes urgency to guard against this threat highlights the unstable nature of the conflict and the risk that the price of the war could come home to Americans in ways that extend beyond economic costs.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Mission at the United Nations in New York categorically rejected allegations of chemical weapon use, stating that Iran considers such use under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate. The spokesperson did not explicitly address the specific intelligence regarding potential dirty bomb plans, which officials caution remain in the planning stage.

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The Defense Department referred to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment on the specific operational details. Meanwhile, Attorney General Todd Blanche and other intelligence leaders have urged Congress to reauthorize key surveillance laws, warning that the lapse of these tools poses risks to Americans and troops abroad in this heightened threat environment.

US officials are also closely watching intelligence suggesting Iran may use chemical weapons against American troops stationed in the Middle East. Several officials stated flatly that US troops do not have adequate protective equipment or training to guard against such an attack, prompting parallel contingency planning to ensure diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region have the necessary defenses.

One regional source stressed that the next several weeks will be critical for reaching any sort of agreement, with fears that certain parties could look to play spoiler to keep the conflict going. Iranian hardliners or rogue elements of the regime who have benefited from the war could be incentivized to launch an attack to maintain the status quo of hostility.

While Iran understands the risk of retaliation it would bring upon itself if it moved to use either of these weapons, some officials warn that if Iranian leaders come to view the survival of the regime as in question, they may consider the risk worth taking. The swirling set of escalating threats continues as the United States and Iran remain locked in conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.