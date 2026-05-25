US Intelligence and High-Ranking Officials: Iran's Supreme Leader in Disadvantageous Position

The text discusses Iran's supreme leader's isolation and the difficulty in receiving direct communication. It also mentions the ongoing relationship between the US and Iran and the timing of a potential Iran nuclear deal.

Iran 's supreme leader `is effectively holed up in an undisclosed location with little access to the outside world and is only reached by a labyrinth of couriers`, according to sources in Russia .

Difficulties in reaching Khamenei `mean there can be a long delay before the US receives a response` after it sends proposed details, and `every piece of information he receives is dated and there's a lot of latency to his responses. ` With the Iran nuclear deal `has been largely negotiated`, initial speculation suggests it could be finalized this weekend.

However, a senior US official later clarified that final approval could take days, while President Trump also mentioned that the relationship with Iran `is becoming a much more professional and productive one. ` The report also states that some high-ranking officials have no direct contact with Khamenei and many now spend weeks inside their bunkers





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