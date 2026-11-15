US Intel Unsure if Alice Huang Spied for China but Warns She Remained a Counterintelligence Risk

CIA officials remain unconvinced that intercepted communications prove Alice Huang knowingly passed information to Beijing, with some labeling the spy accusation as over-torqued. However, sources indicate that her access to President Trump and high-level government officials created a significant counterintelligence risk regardless of confirmed espionage. While the Justice Department and FBI have not confirmed her status as a spy, the matter prompted warnings from Secretary of State Marco Rubio before Trump's May trip to Beijing.

According to the report, CIA officials are"not yet convinced" that the intelligence gathered on Alice Huang - including intercepted communications - show she was knowingly passing information to Beijing, a source told CNN.

Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have called the spy label"over-torqued," according to the network, while others say her access to Huang, and through him to President Trump, made her a counterintelligence risk whether or not she ever passed anything on. The memo, overseen by Rubio as secretary of state and national security adviser, went to senior officials in the spring, before Trump's May trip to Beijing, and Rubio also warned Trump in person, as we reported.

Also read US probes if Alice Huang helped smuggle Super Micro products

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Nov. 12 that neither the Justice Department nor the FBI has confirmed whether Alice Huang was a spy, as we noted. Beijing denies it.

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