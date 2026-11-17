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President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington. New US intelligence shows that Iran is developing plans to possibly target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a "dirty bomb" or chemical weapon in Washington, DC, according to CNN reporting.

Sources familiar with the latest on US intelligence said that the Iranian plan describes it as, for now, an effort to give itself options instead of a promise of an imminent attack. Though, the plotting discovered by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets. In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.

Also read Trump Administration Seeks $350 Billion Reconciliation For Defense Amid Iran War Funding Crisis

” Iranian plotting against current and former US officials, including a murder-for-hire plot against Trump in 2024, has been ongoing since the president’s first administration and largely concentrated on opportunities to kill US officials while they were traveling overseas. As of recently, despite the tension between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump declared last week that the war would be over “fairly soon.

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