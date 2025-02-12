US Inflation Rises, Fueling Fed's Rate Cut Pause

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated in January, exceeding expectations and raising concerns about the Federal Reserve's ability to further cut interest rates. The data suggests that inflation remains persistent, posing a challenge for the Biden administration and the central bank's efforts to stabilize the economy.

U.S. inflation accelerated last month as grocery prices, gas costs, and used car values rose, a trend that is likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve 's commitment to delaying any further interest rate cuts. According to data released by the Labor Department, inflation climbed to 3.1% in January from 2.9% the previous month.

This marks a departure from the steady decline in inflation observed throughout 2023 and much of the previous year, with prices remaining stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target for approximately the past six months. The surge in inflation presents a significant political challenge, particularly for President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to reduce prices. However, most economists express concern that his proposed tariffs could potentially increase costs, at least temporarily. Excluding volatile food and energy sectors, core consumer prices rose 3.3% in January compared to the same period last year, up from 3.2% in December. Economists closely monitor core prices as they provide a more reliable indicator of inflation's trajectory. Additionally, inflation worsened on a monthly basis, with prices jumping 0.5% in January from December, the largest increase since August 2023. Core prices climbed 0.4% last month, the most significant increase since March 2024. While inflation often experiences a spike in January due to companies raising prices at the beginning of the year, the government's seasonal adjustment process aims to mitigate these effects. Later Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, where he is expected to be questioned about inflation and the Fed's response. The Fed raised its benchmark rate in 2022 and 2023 to a 20-year high of 5.3% to combat inflation. With inflation significantly lower than its 9.1% peak in June 2022, the Fed lowered its rate to approximately 4.3% in its final three meetings last year. However, the recent uptick in consumer prices makes it less likely that the Fed will cut rates anytime soon. Fed officials generally believe that inflation will trend downward over time, but they require further evidence of this decline before contemplating further reductions in their key rate. The Fed's rate typically influences other borrowing costs, including mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards





