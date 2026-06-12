US inflation rose 1.1% in May, the highest in two years, driven by a surge in prices of goods and services purchased by the government. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which tracks prices received by American businesses, rose 1.1% for a second consecutive month in May. The prices of goods and services that governments -federal, state, and local-purchased from U.S. producers in May rose by two percent. The prices of goods and services that the government purchased rose 0.5% in May following a one percent increase in April and a much milder 0.3% increase in March.

Inflation does not run smoothly through the economy. It's not like a tap running to a basin, with the price level rising smoothly. Instead, think of it like a tide pushing up against a rough shoreline where some of the crannies get submerged long before others.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which tracks prices received by American businesses, rose 1.1 percent for a second consecutive month in May. Compared with a year ago, the personal consumption index is up 5.9 percent. Inside this group, goods prices were up 3.5 percent for the month and 11 percent for the year. But once you subtract energy, the monthly increase falls to 0.3 percent-which was a slowdown from April's 0.4 percent-and the annual increase falls to 2.9 percent.

The services side for personal consumption saw prices rise 0.4 percent for the month and 4.5 percent for the year, which looks very hot. But a meaningful part of that increase came from one of the stranger categories in the PPI report. This is calculated by multiplying the basis points fund managers charge by the value of the assets they manage.

That means when financial asset prices rise, the 'price' of portfolio management rises even if the fee is unchanged as a share of assets. In other words, when stock and bond values rise, the portfolio-management price level can rise with them. This is not ordinary household inflation. If you exclude it, by our back-of-the-envelope calculation, personal-consumption services prices rose roughly 0.25 percent in May and 3.8 percent year-over-year.

The prices of all the goods and services that governments -federal, state, and local-purchased from U.S. producers in May rose by two percent. That followed a 2.1 percent rise in April and a two percent rise in March. Compared with a year ago, they are up 10.6 percent. The prices of goods and services that the government purchased rose 0.5 percent in May following a one percent increase in April and a much milder 0.3 percent increase in March.

For the year, they are up 5.9 percent. Goods prices soared 4.0 percent in May following a 3.8 percent increase in April and a 4.6 percent increase in March. Compared with a year ago, the prices are up 1.79 percent. Quite clearly, a big part of this government-facing inflation is coming from energy.

Prices paid for energy supplied to the government rose 11.6 percent in May, and they are up 57.6 percent for the year. If you exclude energy and food, the government's goods inflation falls to one percent for the month and 5.6 percent for the year. That's still higher than the personal consumption side or the inflation picked up by the consumer price index. Consumers paid 0.8 percent more for goods in May compared with April, according to the CPI.

Excluding food and energy, the inflation rate is much lower. The war with Iran has not just sent the prices of energy soaring. The prices of goods and services that the government purchased are up sharply. They rose 2.6 percent in May, 3.4 percent in April, and 3.2 percent in March.

Compared with a year ago, they are up 14.7 percent. Consumers may feel the tides of inflation washing over our ankles again. The government sector, however, is neck deep in it





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