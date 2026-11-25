October US inflation rises to 3.8% while Trump unveils new 20% tariffs on Chinese imports, drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers concerned about rising costs for American families.

United States inflation accelerated in October, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index posting a year-over-year gain of 3.8%. This headline rate marks the highest level of price increases since May 2023 and nearly doubles the US Federal Reserve's stated target of 2%. The data release coincides with the Trump administration's announcement of sweeping new trade duties, including a 20% tariff on select imports from China, which could potentially increase to 40% in the coming months.

Tariff Announcement Drives Cost Concerns

US Representative Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania highlighted the timing of the new trade policies relative to the inflation data. Boyle stated that President Trump has made life in America far too expensive for working families. He directly linked the current economic pressure to what he described as the so-called 'Big Beautiful Bill,' the newly implemented tariff taxes, and the ongoing conflict in Iran. The Representative warned that financial conditions for millions of Americans could deteriorate further in the next year as these policies take full effect.

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Federal Reserve Preferred Inflation Metric Rises

The PCE price index serves as the primary gauge for the Federal Reserve when determining monetary policy direction. The recent 3.8% increase indicates that broad-based price pressures remain sticky, complicating the central bank's efforts to stabilize the economy. Reports indicate that the headline rate of 3.8% was higher than the core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. This divergence suggests that underlying inflation trends are also contributing to the overall rise in consumer costs.

Administration Defends Tariff Strategy

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended the administration's trade approach during a Wednesday interview on Fox Business. Host Ashley Webster questioned why the administration is increasing tariffs on imported goods while citizens continue to struggle with high prices. Hassett argued that historical data shows exporters often absorb the cost of these duties rather than passing them on to consumers. He claimed that inflation has decreased significantly over the last couple of years due to this dynamic.

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Political Opposition Demands Congressional Action

Lawmakers from the opposition party are pushing back against the executive branch's trade decisions. Democratic Congressman Dave Beyer criticized the move as a reaction to nationwide voter rejection of previous tariff policies. Beyer argued that raising tariffs under the pretense of a sham investigation demonstrates that Congress must not leave these trade authorities solely in the hands of the president. He suggested that such actions undermine democratic oversight of economic policy.

Future Implications for American Households

The combination of rising inflation and new tariffs poses significant challenges for US consumers. With the headline PCE rate at 3.8%, the cost of goods and services is increasing at a pace that outstrips the Federal Reserve's comfort level. President Trump's trade measures, specifically the potential 40% tax on Chinese imports, may exacerbate these pressures. As the next Chairman of the House Budget Committee, Brendan Boyle has pledged to fight against what he terms cruel fiscal cuts to make life more affordable for the public.