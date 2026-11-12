US Indicts Robert Gomez for Cartel Ties and Police Corruption in Mexico

Federal prosecutors charged 51-year-old Robert Gomez with six counts of conspiracy for allegedly providing sensitive police intelligence to Mexican drug cartels and associates to avoid arrest. This article details the charges against the South Los Angeles gang member and his connections to high-profile figures like Ryan Wedding.

U.S. federal prosecutors have announced a comprehensive six-count indictment against 51-year-old Robert Gomez, a U.S. citizen and longtime gang member from South Los Angeles. The Department of Justice revealed that Gomez, who has resided in Mexico since 2000, is accused of maintaining extensive ties with major Mexican drug cartels and leveraging corrupt relationships within the country's political and law enforcement sectors. These connections allegedly provided his associates with sensitive police information, enabling them to evade capture and continue large-scale drug trafficking operations into the United States.

Gomez Charges and Historical Criminal Background

Gomez, also known by aliases "Rob Flores," "Rooster," and "Fatboy," is a recognized member of the 38th Street Gang. Prosecutors state that he fled to Mexico in 2000 to escape authorities after facing charges in a California state court for robbery. During his two decades in exile, Gomez established critical relationships with powerful criminal organizations, specifically the Cartel Jalisco New Generation and the Sinaloa Cartel. These alliances allowed him to participate in complex drug conspiracies that transported narcotics from Central and South America via boats and planes to Mexico, where they were subsequently smuggled by land across the U.S. border.

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Federal authorities formally charged Gomez with various drug trafficking offenses in 2018, designating him a federal fugitive from that point forward. Despite the formal charges, Gomez remained at large, utilizing his entrenched network in Mexico to stay ahead of law enforcement. The recent indictment underscores the severity of his alleged crimes, highlighting not only his direct involvement in drug distribution but also his strategic use of corruption to neutralize law enforcement efforts against his criminal enterprise.

Corruption Network and the Ryan Wedding Connection

A central element of the federal case involves Gomez's alleged provision of sensitive operational intelligence to high-profile associates, most notably 45-year-old Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned drug lord Ryan Wedding. Federal prosecutors claim that Gomez fed Wedding information regarding active investigations, ongoing operations, pending warrants, and specific cases targeting both men. This intelligence allegedly allowed Wedding to establish and protect a significant drug empire in Mexico, facilitating the movement of narcotics into both the United States and Canada.

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Wedding utilized this information to avoid capture until his extradition to the U.S. earlier this year, where he now faces legal consequences for his role in the international drug trade. The indictment suggests that without Gomez's insider access to law enforcement data, Wedding's ability to operate with such impunity would have been severely compromised. This section of the case highlights how domestic gang members can serve as critical conduits for international cartels, bridging the gap between local U.S. criminal networks and foreign smuggling operations.

Alvarado Corruption and Ongoing Investigations

The federal investigation also revealed the activities of a second key cartel figure, 42-year-old Edgar Aaron Vasquez Alvarado, known as "The General" or "Mini." Vasquez ran a smaller but influential organization called Cartel Nuevo Imperio and collaborated closely with Wedding to move large quantities of drugs. According to prosecutors, Vasquez paid off top-level security officials in Mexico to obtain code words that allowed drug shipments to move freely across the country without interception.

Vasquez allegedly used these bribes to slow down investigations, cause evidence to disappear, and have criminal charges dismissed. He played a pivotal role in helping Wedding evade capture from 2024 until his arrest earlier this year. Authorities allege that Vasquez was killed in a shootout with Mexican police last week, bringing an end to his direct involvement but confirming the extent of the corruption within the Mexican security apparatus that facilitated these transnational crimes. The DOJ continues to monitor the broader implications of these revelations as they seek further accountability from corrupt officials.