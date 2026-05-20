The United States has indicted former Cuban president Raul Castro for murder charges in connection with the downing of two American civilian planes 30 years ago. The U.S. has also issued threats on terrorism and the destruction of aircraft, resulting in sanctions on any country supplying oil to Cuba.

The United States has indicted former Cuban president, Raul Castro, the brother of Fidel Castro, on murder charges in connection with the downing of two American civilian planes 30 years ago.

Castros is facing counts of murder, conspiracy to kill American nationals, and the destruction of an aircraft, according to a press conference on Wednesday. The indictment also includes five other co-defendants, including Lorenzo Alberto Perez-Perez, Emilio Jose Palacio Blanco, Jose Fidel Gual Barzaga, Raul Simanca Cardenas, and Luis Raul Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, along with Florida leadership, announced the charges at Miami's historic Freedom Tower, a symbol of hope for Cuban exiles.

The indictment stems from the brutal events of 1996 when Cuba's military shot down two unarmed aircraft operated by the humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue. Four men, including three American citizens, were killed when the planes were blown out of the sky over the Florida Straits. The group's peaceful missions focused on spotting desperate Cuban refugees fleeing communism and delivering their coordinates to the US Coast Guard for rescue.

The indictment brings long-awaited justice for the victims' family members who have been demanding it for years. President Donald Trump has reciprocated in the form of threats against the Cuban regime, including sanctions on any country selling or supplying oil to Cuba. The aggressive move has led to severe energy shortages and widespread blackouts in Cuba.

Still, the role of the Trump administration and the Castro regime in Cuba's current crisis is a subject of diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Cuba, the Cuban government and the Trump administration. In a direct video address to the Cuban people, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the only thing standing in the way of a better future are those who control the country, implying the responsibility of the Castro regime.

He emphasized that the crisis is caused by the Cuban itself rather than the Trump administration. Behind the scenes, high-stakes diplomacy is underway, including a secret meeting between CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Cuban officials, including Castro's own grandson





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President Raul Castro U.S. Criminal Charges Cuban Missile Crisis Cuban Exiles Florida Straits Humanitarian Group Brothers To The Rescue U.S. Sanctions US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio CIA Director John Ratcliffe Cuba's Communist Party

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