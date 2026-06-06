US Immigration Policy Faces Legal Challenge Amid Deportation Developments and Senate Bill

A federal judge has struck down a Trump-era immigration policy affecting 39 countries, while more than half of Latin Americans deported from the US to Congo are now back home. The Senate approved a $70 billion immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fund. Other headlines include a new stadium plan for the Bears, actor Anthony Head's death, a strong but frustrating US job market, unusual animal encounters, a new social trend, and health-related tips.

More than half of Latin Americans deported from US to Congo are now back homeA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears move forward with new stadium in Northwest IndianaActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en EuropaAustralian cockroach kingpin caught with 100,000 illegal insects in record bug bustA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears move forward with new stadium in Northwest IndianaActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa





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A federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesA federal judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration policy enacted after the shooting of two National Guard members that made it harder for immigrants from dozens of countries to stay and enter the country.

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A federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesThe judge accused USCIS of ignoring the law.

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'Arbitrary and capricious': Judge strikes down Trump's immigration policyA federal judge said the policy 'threw the lives of countless immigrants living in the United States into indeterminate legal limbo.'

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Federal Judge Nixes Trump Immigration Policy as Senate Passes $70B Bill; Deportation Updates and Global HeadlinesA federal court invalidated a Trump-era immigration rule affecting dozens of nations while Congress approved a major funding package. Additional reports cover deportations to Congo, new stadium plans for the Chicago Bears, the death of actor Anthony Head, and assorted international and quirky news stories.

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