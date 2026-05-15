US Immigration Crimes: 281 Cases Filmed in Western District of Texas Between May 8 and 14, Including Charges Against Human Smugglers and Illegal Aliens

Federal prosecutors in the Western District of Texas filed a total of 281 new immigration and immigration-related criminal cases from May 8 to May 14, highlighting various forms of illegal immigration and illegal activities. These cases involve human smugglers, alleged visa fraudsters, and individuals accused of being in the country illegally with various criminal backgrounds. The cases also include an individual charged with fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents and another case of an illegal alien attempting to escape with other illegal aliens.

The US- Mexico border wall is seen on the outskirts of Eagle Pass , Texas, on February 19, 2026. A total of 281 new immigration and immigration-related criminal cases were filed by federal prosecutors in the Western District of Texas from May 8 to May 14.

The charges include human smugglers, alleged visa fraudsters, and people accused of being in the country illegally with past convictions that include DWIs, violent crimes, drug trafficking, and multiple prior removals. A case against Encarnacion Lopez-Sanchez, an illegal alien from Mexico living in Crane, south of Odessa, highlights allegations of fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents.

Another case concerns Yovani Garcia-Cruz, a U.S. citizen, who is federally charged with alien smuggling after previously being convicted at the state level for smuggling of persons. Other cases in El Paso include allegations of pick-up driver in a smuggling operation, escape attempt with illegal aliens, and paying for illegal entry





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Law Immigration Crime Immigrant Legal Agent Crimes Human Smugglers San Antonio United States Mexico Eagle Pass Border Wall Immigration Navigation Sidebar Agency Operations Prosecution Officials Immigration Crimes Western District Of Texas May 8 To May 14 Human Smuggling Human Smugglers Crimes Visas Erlareth-Martinez

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