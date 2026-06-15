Concerns about election security continue to grow in the United States as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be deployed to midterm polling places if a threat arises. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is set to turn 80 years old on Sunday, June 14, and a UFC fight is scheduled to take place on the White House lawn. Thousands of people in Washington, DC, attended fan events leading up to the UFC fights on the White House lawn on Sunday evening. Jubilant Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York on Saturday night to celebrate the team's first NBA championship win in more than 50 years, but some of the celebrations turned chaotic, leading to a total of 63 arrests, according to the NYPD.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would only be deployed to midterm polling places if a threat were to arise.

The statement comes as concerns about election security continue to grow in the United States. In related news, President Donald Trump is set to turn 80 years old on Sunday, June 14.

However, the day's festivities will be overshadowed by a UFC fight taking place on the White House lawn. CNN's Jake Tapper reports that questions are circulating about Trump's age, health, and physical fitness.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Washington, DC, attended fan events leading up to the UFC fights on the White House lawn on Sunday evening. CNN's Brian Todd reports. The celebrations were part of a larger fan event that drew thousands of people to the nation's capital. In New York City, jubilant Knicks fans flooded the streets on Saturday night to celebrate the team's first NBA championship win in more than 50 years.

However, some of the celebrations turned chaotic, leading to a total of 63 arrests, according to the NYPD. The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, with their last title coming in 1973. As fans celebrate the franchise's first title since 1973, here's a look back at what the world looked like the last time New York won. The last time the Knicks won the championship, the world was a very different place.

The Vietnam War was still raging, the first mobile phone call had not yet been made, and the internet as we know it today did not exist. In addition, spectators gathered on Saturday afternoon to witness the removal of President Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following the order of a federal judge. CNN's Camila DeChalus reports.

The removal of Trump's name from the center is a significant development, as it marks a major victory for those who oppose the former president's policies. The move is also a testament to the power of the judiciary in holding those in power accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, it has been a wild and unpredictable week in American politics, with the Department of Homeland Security Secretary's comments on election security, President Trump's birthday, and the Knicks' championship win all making headlines. As the nation looks to the future, one thing is clear: the world is a very different place than it was just a few short years ago





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