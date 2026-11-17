National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo Housing Market Index plunges to 25 as high mortgage rates and labor shortages stall buyer traffic across all US regions.

Confidence among United States homebuilders plummeted to a 14-year low in November, signaling severe distress in the residential real estate sector. The National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped four points to 25, marking its lowest reading since April 2012. This sharp decline occurred well below economist forecasts and was driven by a drastic reduction in buyer traffic and an increasing number of builders resorting to price cuts. The index stood at 38 during the same month last year, highlighting the rapid deterioration of market sentiment over just twelve months.

Housing Market Index Falls Below Forecasts

The November survey, released on Tuesday, revealed widespread weakness across all three measured components of the index. Current sales conditions fell six points to 28, while expectations for sales over the next six months declined two points to 30. The most alarming statistic was the measure of prospective buyer traffic, which dropped two points to 16. This figure represents the lowest level in 15 years, excluding the initial pandemic shock in 2020. Economists surveyed by Econoday had anticipated an unchanged reading of 29, with broader forecasts ranging from 28 to 30, making the actual result a significant miss. October's reading remained unrevised, leaving the current data as the primary indicator of the market's current state.

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Builders Expand Discounts to Stimulate Demand

In response to weakening demand, builders have increasingly relied on financial incentives and price reductions to attract customers. Forty-six percent of builders reported cutting prices in November, representing the highest share observed since the end of the pandemic. Additionally, 68 percent offered sales incentives, also a post-pandemic high. While these discounts are becoming more widespread across the industry, they are not yet becoming deeper in magnitude. The average price reduction has remained stable at six percent for eight consecutive months. At least 60 percent of builders have offered some form of incentive for 20 consecutive months, indicating a prolonged struggle to move inventory.

Mortgage Rates and Labor Constraints Drive Weakness

The National Association of Home Builders cited a combination of high borrowing costs, rising construction expenses, and persistent labor shortages as primary drivers of the downturn. Robert Dietz, the association's chief economist, pointed to mortgage rates staying above seven percent as a major deterrent for potential buyers. He also highlighted weaker consumer confidence and uncertainty regarding the economic outlook as factors discouraging home purchases. Furthermore, Dietz blamed tariffs for increasing the cost of building materials and argued that excessive regulation was further undermining housing affordability. These structural issues have created a challenging environment for both builders and consumers attempting to navigate the current market.

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Regional Declines Highlight Nationwide Impact

The weakness in the housing market is not confined to a single area, as confidence declined in every major region on a three-month moving-average basis. The Northeast index fell four points to 34, while the Midwest dropped five points to 35. The South experienced a three-point decline to 27, and the West slipped three points to 23. Even the strongest regional reading, located in the Midwest, remained well below the survey's break-even level. This geographic consistency in the downturn suggests that the factors driving the decline are systemic rather than localized, affecting builders and buyers across the entire United States.

Political Claims on Immigration and Labor

Bill Owens, the chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, attributed some of the labor shortages to increased immigration enforcement keeping legal workers away from construction sites. He claimed this trend was worsening labor shortages and increasing costs. However, industry observers note that many workers on construction sites are often undocumented and may avoid work to prevent deportation. Builders are generally reluctant to disclose the exact number of illegal workers employed at their worksites. Owens also mentioned that higher fuel prices were prompting subcontractors to raise their rates, adding further pressure to an already strained industry. These factors combined with fewer buyers are leading many builders to scale back new construction projects significantly.